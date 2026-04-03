When to plant summer vegetables in Southern Oregon

April is the time for garden maintenance, according to Jackson County Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman.

She said gardeners should pull annual weeds by the roots and shake soil back into the bed to preserve nutrients.

She also recommends removing mulch in April to allow soil to warm, then reapplying it in late May or June to help retain moisture.

As temperatures rise, many gardeners begin planting summer vegetables. But Kunstman said early warm weather can be misleading.

“We get tricked by the false summer,” she said.

While nurseries may already be selling starts such as tomatoes and peppers, planting them too early can lead to losses from late frosts.

“It’s great for the nurseries that are selling them," Kunstman said "(They) get to sell them twice."

She recommends waiting until at least early May to plant summer crops, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and squash.

Kunstman said Mother's Day is a perfect time to plant these crops, adding that gardeners in low-lying areas hould be especially cautious because cold air settles in valleys.

Instead, gardeners can focus on cool-season vegetables such as kale, broccoli and radishes, which tolerate colder conditions and can be planted earlier.

Soil temperature is also critical. Kunstman said soil should reach at least 50 degrees before planting summer crops.

“If you put seeds in when the soil is too cold, they are not going to make it,” she said.

Kunstman also recommended the Jackson County Master Gardener Association Spring Fair, scheduled for May 2-3, as a good place to find plants ready for local conditions.

Guest