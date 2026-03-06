Why your March garden should already be growing

While many gardeners in the Rogue Valley treat Mother’s Day as the traditional start of planting season, experts say waiting until May can mean a prime growing window.

Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman said the Mother’s Day guideline applies mainly to warm-season crops such as tomatoes and peppers, which cannot tolerate frost. March, however, falls within the shoulder season, when many cold-hardy vegetables grow well.

“Broccoli, Brussels sprouts ... cabbage, collard greens, kale — all of those are very, very cold resistant,” Kunstman says. Many of these plants originate in Northern Europe and prefer cooler temperatures. If planted too late, they can "bolt," or go to seed, when summer heat arrives.

Gardeners who missed the traditional fall window for planting garlic may still have a chance if they act quickly.

“If you’re going to do it, I would do it right away,” Kunstman said, adding that even missed bulbs from last year can be separated and replanted.

March is also a good time to direct-seed vegetables such as carrots, peas, radishes and spinach.

Kunstman said a successful spring garden also depends on encouraging beneficial insects. Rather than relying on sprays, she recommends planting “insectary plants” such as sweet alyssum and dill alongside vegetables. The flowers attract predatory insects that help control pests.

“All the good guys will come if you provide them some flower forage in your garden,” Kunstman said.

For those looking to expand their knowledge or pick up starts, the Jackson County Master Gardener Spring Fair returns to the Expo on May 2nd and 3rd.

Guests

Geoffrey Riley , host

, host Lynn Kunstman, master gardener

Event