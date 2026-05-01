© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden for Life

Why Southern Oregon gardeners should skip the rototiller

By Geoffrey Riley,
Lynn Kunstman
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:05 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jackson County Master Gardeners Association

May has arrived, and it can be tempting to rush into the garden and fire up the rototiller. But Jackson County Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman said the common practice can damage the ecosystem beneath the soil.

Soil is a complex biosphere, with organisms adapted to specific layers. When soil is turned over, deep-dwelling organisms are moved to the surface, while surface-dwelling organisms are buried in conditions where they cannot survive.

“You’re basically killing off the life in your soil every time you rototill,” Kunstman said.

Repeated tilling can also deposit clay into an impervious layer, known as hardpan, that blocks water flow and root growth.

Instead of tilling, Kunstman recommends patience and careful planting. For summer vegetables, she said gardeners should generally wait until Mother’s Day to make sure the soil has reached 50 degrees and the risk of frost has declined.

Kunstman also recommends several strategies:

  • Trench tomatoes: Rather than digging a deep hole, gardeners can make a trench and bury the plant along the stem. Kunstman said that encourages the stem to grow extra roots in the warm upper soil, creating a stronger root mass.
  • Build mounds for melons: Squash, cucumbers and melons grow well in hills of rich compost. The mounds provide warmth and better drainage for heat-loving plants.
  • Watch the nitrogen: For peppers and eggplants, gardeners should avoid high-nitrogen fertilizers, which encourage vegetative growth instead of fruit production.

Event

The Jackson County Master Gardener Association Spring Garden Fair is scheduled for May 2-3 at the Expo in Central Point. The event will feature more than 3,500 plants and expert demonstrations.

Guest

  • Lynn Kunstman, Jackson County Master Gardener

Tags
Garden for Life AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR from 2009 through August 2024. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Lynn Kunstman
Lynn is the Master Gardener Speaker on the monthly JXpodcast Garden for Life. Lynn Kunstman began gardening with her parents in Lafayette, California, as a young child. She has a degree in Wildlife Management from Humboldt State University and, after moving to Ashland in 1986 obtained a Masters of Science in Education from SOU.
See stories by Lynn Kunstman