Why fall is an ideal time to plant Oregon natives

As summer turns to fall, home gardeners are harvesting the season’s final crops and deciding what to plant next.

Jackson County Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman said winter squash should be cut from the vine with part of the stem still attached. That helps protect the squash during storage.

“If you break it off and expose the area where the stem connects, it’s going to rot,” Kunstman said.

Bell peppers require patience. They can be harvested while green, but Kunstman said they need roughly another month to ripen fully and turn red. Gardeners who want peppers throughout the season should plant enough to harvest some early while allowing others to ripen.

“If you’re going to do that, you better plant a lot of bell peppers so that you can take some green ones along the way if you want fresh peppers earlier in the season,” she said.

As summer crops finish, Kunstman recommends replacing them rather than leaving garden beds bare.

“Whenever I take something out, I’m putting something back in,” she said.

Fall is also an ideal time to add native plants. Warm soil allows roots to become established, while cooler temperatures and seasonal rain reduce stress on new plants.

“September, and even through October and into November, are the best times to plant native plants in your yard,” Kunstman said.

Native bunch grasses are one option. Kunstman said their extensive roots can improve water infiltration, store carbon and support organisms in the soil.

“The grasses actually help build that soil around and provide nutrients for the plants that you’re planting,” she said.

