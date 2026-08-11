Oregon gardens bring mystery squash and jumping worms

Late-summer gardens can produce some surprises. Cross-pollinated squash might leave gardeners wondering what exactly they’ve grown, while an invasive worm can rapidly chew through mulch and alter the soil beneath it.

Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman says this is a time to keep a close eye on what’s happening in the garden — and to keep planting as the growing season begins to change.

Squash can be one of the more entertaining surprises. Different varieties can easily cross-pollinate, which means gardeners who save and replant seeds might not get what they expect the following year.

"You never save seed from your squash because you know what they will do — they will just have fun with anybody," Kuntsman said. "You don't want to get a zumpkin."

A less welcome surprise is the arrival of invasive, leaping Asian jumping worms.

The worms can cause problems by rapidly consuming organic material near the surface of the soil.

"They are like bottomless pits, and they go through the mulch really fast," Kunstman said. "They mess the soil up in terms of its crumb texture so that water has trouble percolating and they cause all kinds of weird problems."

Guest