Supervisor candidates clash over Shasta County’s finances

Incumbent Chris Kelstrom and Anderson City Councilor Michael Gallagher are offering sharply different views of Shasta County’s leadership and finances as they compete for the county’s only supervisor seat on the November ballot.

The District 5 candidates have clashed over the county budget, staff turnover and the current board’s record. The race comes as a separate election result is already set to shift the balance of power on the Board of Supervisors next year.

Kelstrom, the current board chair, is seeking a second term representing District 5, which covers southeastern Shasta County, including Anderson and Shingletown.

He said he has accomplished a lot during his first term, including changing the county’s code enforcement system to respond primarily to complaints.

“Don't know why it took 40 years for that common sense to get into the government, but it is there now in Shasta County,” Kelstrom said. “I'm extremely proud of that.”

Gallagher received more votes than Kelstrom in the June primary but did not secure the majority needed to win outright.

Gallagher said the current supervisors have failed to provide leadership when the county needed it. He said that has contributed to the departure of experienced county employees.

“Experience is a huge piece that the county is desperate for right now,” Gallagher said. “The people who work at the county are desperate for that, and all the citizens I'm talking to understand where we're at and are looking for some change in the leadership style.”

Kelstrom pointed to the county executive officer and county counsel as examples of experienced leaders working for the county.

No matter who wins the District 5 race, the balance of power on the board will shift when the new term begins.

District 1 candidate Erin Resner defeated incumbent Kevin Crye in the June primary by securing a majority of the vote and avoiding a November runoff.

Her victory will break up a three-member bloc made up of Crye, Kelstrom and Corkey Harmon, who have frequently voted together. Their decisions have included appointing County Clerk Clint Curtis to oversee elections.

"I'll continue to be very conservative," Kelstrom said. "So my votes are very conservative, and that happens to be the majority on the board. So, of course, I'm going to vote that way."

Kelstrom said Crye’s pending departure has already lowered the temperature at Board of Supervisors meetings.

The candidates also clashed over the county budget. Gallagher said the county lacks the money to address pressing problems such as jail overcrowding, homelessness and domestic violence.

"The budget is a real challenge for the county right now," he said. "You can have all the fiscal hawks you can possibly hire, and the fact of the matter is, the last four years they've ran the budget down so bad that we will not have the revenues to answer any of those questions."

Kelstrom said he reads the budget very carefully and works to ensure it's balanced. He also criticized Anderson’s finances, pointing to a half-cent sales tax approved in 2014.

"So, if there's any jurisdiction in this county that should be flush with funds, it should be Anderson," he said. "Yet, they just raised their sewer rates 288% over the course of three years. They cut off all travel for city council members because they can't afford it."

City officials cited aging infrastructure and said Anderson had not raised sewer rates in a decade.

Shasta County’s overall budget has fallen by nearly $100 million over the past two budget cycles. Rising wages and slow revenue growth have contributed to cuts in county services.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days.

