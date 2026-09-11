Cremation is rising. An Anderson neighborhood is fighting a new facility

Sandra Rivera first heard rumors about what business might move next door to her home. Then, in July, she received a public notice saying the proposed facility’s potential health risk from air pollution had been classified as “intermediate.”

The new business was a crematory. By state law, the county had to notify those within 1,000 feet of the site.

“What does ‘intermediate level’ mean?” Rivera said. “I’d rather just keep it the way we are now.”

Rivera and other residents of the mixed-use neighborhood have since created an online petition, placed signs in their yards and spoken during public comment at Anderson City Council meetings, even though the proposal was not on the agenda.

But Anderson isn’t the only city seeing pushback against new crematories. Communities from Texas to Tennessee to Maryland have fought against living next to the businesses.

The opposition comes as cremation rates in the U.S. reach all-time highs. In 2025, 62% of funeral services were cremations, according to the Cremation Association of North America. In 2010, that rate was just 40%. The demand for cremation has risen as the cost of casket burials continues to climb.

“We’re pro-crematory," Rivera said. "I've used it with my own family members."

But she does not believe a neighborhood with two schools is the right location.

Rivera also worries that a crematory could lower her home’s value.

“Not everybody wants to buy next to a crematory,” she said. “I don't.”

Michael Crowley runs a home childcare business across the street from the proposed crematory. He said he and his wife provide outdoor classroom activities for children.

“The past and present families we serve are all opposed to their children being exposed at such close proximity,” he said.

Crowley said the neighborhood hosts farmers markets, parades and car shows throughout the year.

“An active crematorium does not fit that vibe,” he said.

Anderson City Manager Joey Forseth-Deshais said the Shasta County Air Quality Management District must complete its final review of the crematory’s air permit application before the proposal goes to the Anderson Planning Commission.

