Kelstrom, Gallagher debate Shasta County finances and leadership

Both candidates for Shasta County’s District 5 supervisor seat describe themselves as conservative. But they offered sharply different assessments of the county’s finances, management and political climate during a JPR candidates forum.

Incumbent Supervisor Chris Kelstrom defended his first term, saying the county has strengthened its leadership, changed its approach to code enforcement and brought greater order to board meetings. Anderson City Councilor Mike Gallagher argued the county has lost experienced employees, weakened its finances and deepened political divisions. Voters will decide between them in November.

Different records in local government

Gallagher pointed to his 12 years in Anderson government: four years on the planning commission and eight years on the city council. Before entering public office, he worked as an HVAC service technician and owned a metal roofing company.

Describing himself as a “good solid blue-collar, common-sense kind of guy,” Gallagher said Anderson officials have worked as a team through difficult financial decisions.

“The key to that is you admit it when it’s happening, and you get after good conversations, hard conversations and make hard decisions,” he said.

Kelstrom emphasized his lifelong ties to Shasta County and decades of local business experience, including managing a grocery store at 19.

He said the county has made significant leadership changes during his first term, including hiring a new county counsel and county executive officer. Kelstrom also credited employees with making changes in the county’s resource management department.

Kelstrom said code enforcement now responds primarily to complaints instead of actively searching for violations. He also said the county no longer withholds an otherwise valid building permit because an unrelated structure on the property is out of compliance.

“I don’t take credit for it because it was all their hard work that got us there,” Kelstrom said. “But a couple things have really changed.”

Gallagher offered a different view of county management. He said experienced employees with institutional knowledge had been pushed out, leaving less-experienced workers to move into leadership positions.

Elected officials should oversee budgets and support employees without interfering in the work of department heads, Gallagher said.

Political division and public participation

The candidates also disagreed over who bears responsibility for the political turmoil surrounding Shasta County government.

Kelstrom, the board chairman, said meetings have grown calmer under his leadership. He said he applies the same rules to people across the political spectrum and gives audience members one warning before asking them to leave for further disruptions.

“I'm very fair," Kelstrom said. "I’ve kicked people out on both sides."

Gallagher argued that the board’s decisions and voting alliances helped create the divisions.

He said an analysis showed Kelstrom voted with Supervisor Kevin Crye more than 85% of the time. JPR has not independently verified that figure..

“We need to bring some water to the fire and stop throwing gasoline,” Gallagher said.

Kelstrom said his votes often aligned with Crye’s because both hold conservative views.

“I usually did see along the same lines with him because I am very conservative,” Kelstrom said. “I’ll continue to be very conservative.”

Gallagher also criticized the county board’s two-minute limit for individual public comments. Anderson generally gives speakers at least three minutes, he said, and sometimes allows them more time.

“It’s their only shot at expressing their views, whether you like their views or not,” Gallagher said. “You have to give them at least three.”

Two views of conservatism

The candidates found some common ground when asked what the political labels “left” and “right” mean to them.

Kelstrom associated conservatism with smaller government, lower taxes and greater individual freedom.

“As far as I’m concerned, government is the problem," Kelstrom said.

Gallagher also described himself as conservative and said he supports smaller government and lower taxes. But he cautioned against placing people into rigid political categories.

Gallagher said his Democratic parents taught him the value of hard work and community service. Local officials must be willing to learn from people who disagree with them, he said.

“We also have the business of government to run,” Gallagher said. “It’s really important that we know that we’re funding the things that absolutely have to be funded.”

Jail crowding and county finances

The candidates’ sharpest disagreement involved Shasta County’s finances and whether the county has the resources to address public safety needs.

Kelstrom said the county is remodeling part of the Shasta County Jail and temporarily housing some people in other counties. The county is also searching for another site for expanded alternative-custody and reentry programs after abandoning a proposed site that drew opposition from nearby residents.

Kelstrom attributed some of the jail’s capacity problems to California’s 2011 public safety realignment law, commonly known as AB 109. The law shifted responsibility for some people convicted of lower-level offenses from the state to counties.

Gallagher argued that the county must first stabilize its finances before it can put more money toward the jail, prosecutors, law enforcement, roads and other public services.

“The budget is a real challenge for the county right now,” Gallagher said. “The budget is in very, very rough shape.”

Kelstrom rejected that assessment. He said he had overseen budgets that remained “in the black” throughout his four-year term.

“I read every single line in that budget,” Kelstrom said. “I go through every single line.”

Kelstrom and Gallagher will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot for voters in Shasta County’s District 5.

Guest