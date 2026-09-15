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The Jefferson Exchange

Reedsport’s mayor looks back on more than a decade of city leadership

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:07 PM PDT
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Reedsport Mayor Linda McCollum and Main Street Director Rosa Solano stand beside a congratulatory cake.
City of Reedsport
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Reedsport Mayor Linda McCollum, left, and Main Street Director Rosa Solano celebrate their achievements. McCollum was named the League of Oregon Cities’ 2026 Small Cities Mayor of the Year, while Solano was recognized for her work revitalizing downtown Reedsport ahead of her retirement.

As Reedsport Mayor Linda McCollum prepares to leave office at the end of the year, she is being honored for more than a decade of city leadership.

The League of Oregon Cities recently named McCollum its 2026 Small Cities Mayor of the Year. She has served as mayor since 2015, after two years on the City Council.

“It is an honor for the city,” McCollum said. “Somebody noticed the years I’ve been here. It just was something that will always be very special to me.”

McCollum has helped lead several long-term projects in Reedsport, a coastal community of about 4,300 people along the Umpqua River.

She was a founding member of the Reedsport Main Street program, which works to revitalize the city’s downtown. Its efforts have included urban renewal support and grants to improve storefronts.

“Our emphasis is trying to get the downtown to not look deserted,” McCollum said. “And we have done a fairly good job of getting more businesses downtown.”

For McCollum, the downtown’s transformation stands out.

“I’m proud of our downtown and what we have done and how it looks during the summer when we have all our tourists,” she said.

Other major projects during her tenure include a long-running effort to improve flood protection through Reedsport’s levee system. The city has also worked to acquire forestland around the Clear Lake watershed, which supplies its drinking water.

As she prepares to step down, McCollum said persistence is essential in local government.

“You have to be patient and just keep working on it and not let it go,” she said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay