Fentanyl vaccines, forest research and recovering family ashes

Northwest researchers develop vaccines to prevent opioid overdose and support addiction recovery

University of Washington researchers are developing vaccines designed to prevent opioid overdoses and support addiction recovery. The vaccines train the immune system to produce antibodies that bind to fentanyl before it reaches the brain. Early research also suggests the effects could last up to a year. The team plans to seek FDA authorization to begin human trials of its fentanyl vaccine.

Research projects in the Pacific Northwest's experimental forests face funding uncertainty

A U.S. Forest Service reorganization and uncertain federal funding could disrupt decades of environmental research in the Pacific Northwest. The agency is evaluating as many as 57 research facilities for closure, including sites in Portland, Seattle and Wenatchee. At Oregon’s H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest, scientists are studying wildfire recovery and how fires affect drinking-water sources. Researchers warn that staffing losses or facility closures could interrupt long-running studies.

"Ashes within ashes": Nonprofit group recovers cremains for Spokane wildfire survivors

Volunteer archaeologists are helping Spokane wildfire survivors recover cremated remains from destroyed homes. A team from the California-based Alta Heritage Foundation uses dogs and archaeological techniques to search through fire debris. The nonprofit has completed hundreds of recoveries and provides the service free to wildfire survivors.

