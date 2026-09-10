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The Jefferson Exchange

A bird die-off brought Klamath water rivals together

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:30 PM PDT
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Lower Klamath Wildlife Refuge in 2021
Erik Neumann
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JPR
Lower Klamath Wildlife Refuge in 2021

An avian botulism outbreak in the Klamath Basin has now killed an estimated 15,480 birds, according to an updated count provided Sept. 3.

The deaths have devastated waterbird populations at the Tule Lake and Lower Klamath national wildlife refuges. But the crisis has also prompted unusual cooperation among farmers, tribes, conservation groups and government agencies that have long clashed over the basin’s scarce water.

Grable told Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green that emergency water deliveries produced a rapid change at the refuges.

Scott Seus stands on Sheepy Ridge and looks across fields and wetlands at the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
Environment, Energy and Transportation
How a Klamath Basin bird crisis brings old water rivals together
Juliet Grable
Go deeper: Read the full report from the refuges, with photographs and a map showing how the proposed flow-through system would work.

“As soon as water started filling those wetlands and covering the mudflats where botulism was thriving, the numbers of birds dying every day dropped immediately,” she said.

Now, some participants are pushing for a long-term “flow-through” strategy that would circulate water through farms and refuge wetlands before returning it to the Klamath River. Whether that approach can protect birds without harming endangered fish or infringing on tribal water rights remains unresolved.

Guest

  • Juliet Grable, JPR contributing reporter
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay