Jackson County librarians pick books for Hispanic Heritage Month

Jackson County librarians are recommending books ranging from family sagas and romance to horror, memoir and poetry for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Kristin Anderson and Milagros Morales of Jackson County Library Services shared their picks, reflecting the wide range of cultures, histories and personal experiences found among Latino authors.

Romance, family and starting over

"After Hours on Milagro Street" by Angelina M. Lopez

Alejandra “Alex” Torres returns home to revive her family’s neighborhood bar. The romance combines Mexican American history, complicated family relationships and magical realism as Alex reluctantly works with Jeremiah to protect the bar and its surrounding community.

“I like to describe it as, like, an enemies-, rivals-to-lovers kind of thing,” Morales said.

A book club at the White City Library will discuss the book Thursday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

"How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water" by Angie Cruz

Set in New York City during the 2008 financial crisis, the novel follows a middle-aged Dominican woman who loses her job. Through a series of meetings with a job counselor, she recounts her struggles with work, money, family and an estranged son.

Anderson called it “a short little book” about navigating big changes in life.

"The Five Wounds" by Kirstin Valdez Quade

Set in a small New Mexico community, the novel follows five generations of a family over the course of a year. At its center are Amadeo, who has been chosen to portray Jesus in a Holy Week procession, and his pregnant teenage daughter.

“I still think about it, which sometimes doesn't happen for me,” Anderson said. “This one keeps coming up.”

Gods, ghosts and borderlands mysteries

"Dioses de Jada y Sombra" (English translation: "Gods of Jade and Shadow") by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Set in 1920s Mexico, the fantasy novel follows Casiopea Tun, a young woman living under the rule of her difficult grandfather. When she opens a forbidden chest, she accidentally releases a Maya death god who needs her help reclaiming his throne.

“That’s magical realism, baby," Morales said.

Morales announced that JCLS selected the novel as the Spanish-language title for its Rogue Reads winter reading program. The program encourages community members to read the same books and participate in related events.

"Salt Bones" by Jennifer Givhan.

Set near Southern California’s Salton Sea, this mystery and horror novel follows Mal, a butcher and mother whose sister disappeared years earlier. When another girl goes missing, Mal investigates her community’s history and a powerful ranching family.

“When you read detailed descriptions of butchering, you're usually reading horror, and this has that,” Anderson said. “So if you're a vegetarian, this may creep you out.”

"The Volcano Daughters" by Gina Maria Balibrera

Set in 20th-century El Salvador, the novel follows two sisters separated by political violence and family upheaval. A chorus of dead girls narrates their story.

“They tell you, ‘We are ghosts and we are dead,’” Morales said. “There's something really haunting about that.”

Despite the dark subject, Morales said, the narrators are snarky and funny.

"Anita de Monte Laughs Last" by Xochitl Gonzalez

The novel moves between two timelines. In 1985, rising artist Anita de Monte dies under mysterious circumstances. In 1998, art history student Raquel Toro discovers Anita’s largely forgotten story and begins to recognize parallels between Anita’s life and her own.

The book explores privilege, race, power and who gets remembered in the art world.

Anderson called it “one that I really, really, really loved.”

Immigration and identity

"Illegalized: Undocumented Youth Movements in the United States" by Raphael A. Martinez

The book traces more than two decades of organizing by undocumented young people and examines how those movements changed the national debate over immigrant rights.

Martínez combines historical research with his own experiences as a formerly undocumented young person.

Green called the book a must-read for people seeking to better understand U.S. immigration policy and its effects on children.

"Tias and Primas: On Knowing and Loving the Women Who Raised Us" by Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez

The collection explores family relationships, cultural expectations and the women who help raise us, including grandmothers, aunts and cousins.

“It just felt like with every chapter she was introducing, like, a member of my family,” Morales said.

She said the author approaches even difficult family relationships from a loving, human perspective.

Books by Rogue Valley authors

"Buscando Libertad" (English title: "Seeking Liberty") by Carlos Anguiano

This self-published memoir follows Anguiano’s experience with addiction and recovery. Morales said the Rogue Valley author invited JCLS staff to his book launch and donated English- and Spanish-language copies to the library system.

“He's just so eloquent when he's speaking,” Morales said. “Everything he says has so much power behind it.”

"Legalize My Mother" by Manya Yana Campos

Morales also recommended this forthcoming collection of poems, prayers and chants by Ashland poet, Manya Yana Campos. She is also one of the owners of Tlalli, a Mexican restaurant in Ashland.

Find more books and publishing resources at Latinx in Publishing.

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