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The Jefferson Exchange

From lumber to tourism, Brookings keeps reinventing itself

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 8, 2026 at 2:31 PM PDT
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Boats sit in slips at the Port of Brookings Harbor under a clear blue sky.
Cacophony
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Wikimedia Commons
Boats dock at the Port of Brookings Harbor on the southern Oregon coast.

Brookings has reinvented itself more than once, shifting from its roots as a lumber town and lily bulb center toward an economy in which tourism and fishing play important roles.

As Mayor Phoebe Pereda prepares to leave office in January, she says that history of adaptation gives her confidence in the southern Oregon coast city’s future.

Located near the California border, Brookings sits between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains, with redwood forests nearby.

Brookings, Oregon Mayor Phoebe Pereda
City of Brookings, Oregon
Brookings, Oregon Mayor Phoebe Pereda

“We have the Pacific Ocean directly off of our west side, and we are highly mountainous,” Pereda said.

Pereda said that geography contributes to the city’s mild climate. Brookings is known as Oregon’s “banana belt,” and the city says it averages 191 days of sunshine each year. Pereda said a rain jacket is often all residents need to enjoy the outdoors year-round.

The Brookings Lumber and Box Co. established the community in 1913. Lily bulb farming arrived in the 1920s and became another major industry. As those industries changed, residents adapted, Pereda said.

“One thing that I have found fascinating about the Brookings community is that they’re a highly resilient community,” she said.

Today, visitors come for attractions including Harris Beach State Park, the Pacific Ocean and nearby redwood forests. Fishing also remains an important part of the area’s economy.

Brookings is now expanding its infrastructure while planning for future housing needs. Pereda’s term ends Jan. 11.

“I really believe that Brookings is a place that has a bright future ahead,” she said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay