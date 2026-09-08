From lumber to tourism, Brookings keeps reinventing itself

Brookings has reinvented itself more than once, shifting from its roots as a lumber town and lily bulb center toward an economy in which tourism and fishing play important roles.

As Mayor Phoebe Pereda prepares to leave office in January, she says that history of adaptation gives her confidence in the southern Oregon coast city’s future.

Located near the California border, Brookings sits between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains, with redwood forests nearby.

City of Brookings, Oregon Brookings, Oregon Mayor Phoebe Pereda

“We have the Pacific Ocean directly off of our west side, and we are highly mountainous,” Pereda said.

Pereda said that geography contributes to the city’s mild climate. Brookings is known as Oregon’s “banana belt,” and the city says it averages 191 days of sunshine each year. Pereda said a rain jacket is often all residents need to enjoy the outdoors year-round.

The Brookings Lumber and Box Co. established the community in 1913. Lily bulb farming arrived in the 1920s and became another major industry. As those industries changed, residents adapted, Pereda said.

“One thing that I have found fascinating about the Brookings community is that they’re a highly resilient community,” she said.

Today, visitors come for attractions including Harris Beach State Park, the Pacific Ocean and nearby redwood forests. Fishing also remains an important part of the area’s economy.

Brookings is now expanding its infrastructure while planning for future housing needs. Pereda’s term ends Jan. 11.

“I really believe that Brookings is a place that has a bright future ahead,” she said.

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