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The Jefferson Exchange

Klamath birds, therapy horses and a town seeking grocerie

By Morgan Ackley
Published September 8, 2026 at 8:49 AM PDT
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Scott Seus stands on Sheepy Ridge and looks across fields and wetlands at the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
Juliet Grable
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JPR
Scott Seus, president of the Klamath Water Users Association, looks over the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge from Sheepy Ridge on Aug. 20, 2026. Seus supports a proposal to circulate water through agricultural lands and refuge wetlands before returning it to the Klamath River.

How a Klamath Basin bird crisis brings old water rivals together

Nearly 14,000 birds have died in a Klamath Basin botulism outbreak this year. Deaths declined after federal water deliveries began in August. The crisis brought water users, tribes, conservationists and agencies together as they consider a long-term “flow-through” proposal that must also protect endangered fish and water rights.

At a Grants Pass ranch, horses become part of therapy

Therapists at Ruby Ranch Mental Health use horses to help young clients work through trauma and practice emotional regulation and relationship skills. Access remains limited by insurance coverage and a waitlist that can reach five months. The Grants Pass ranch became a nonprofit this year to help subsidize treatment.

In a Central Oregon food desert, one town is on the hunt for a grocery store

Culver residents must drive at least 15 minutes each way to buy fresh food. The city used a $50,000 federal grant to study demand for a grocery store. Officials say population, income and housing growth make the prospect promising, but no retailer has committed to opening one.

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Morgan Ackley
Morgan Ackley is an SOU student engineer and associate producer at JPR.
See stories by Morgan Ackley