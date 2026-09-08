Klamath birds, therapy horses and a town seeking grocerie

How a Klamath Basin bird crisis brings old water rivals together

Nearly 14,000 birds have died in a Klamath Basin botulism outbreak this year. Deaths declined after federal water deliveries began in August. The crisis brought water users, tribes, conservationists and agencies together as they consider a long-term “flow-through” proposal that must also protect endangered fish and water rights.

At a Grants Pass ranch, horses become part of therapy

Therapists at Ruby Ranch Mental Health use horses to help young clients work through trauma and practice emotional regulation and relationship skills. Access remains limited by insurance coverage and a waitlist that can reach five months. The Grants Pass ranch became a nonprofit this year to help subsidize treatment.

In a Central Oregon food desert, one town is on the hunt for a grocery store

Culver residents must drive at least 15 minutes each way to buy fresh food. The city used a $50,000 federal grant to study demand for a grocery store. Officials say population, income and housing growth make the prospect promising, but no retailer has committed to opening one.