How Pollinator Pals turns a fear of bugs into curiosity

Bees and other insects can inspire fear. Pollinator Pals educators Ethan Robison and Eddie Tovar want children to take a closer look.

The youth education program from Pollinator Project Rogue Valley brings lessons about native plants, pollinators and local ecosystems to schools, summer programs and libraries around Southern Oregon.

Robison and Tovar use hands-on activities to move children past worries about stings and “creepy crawlies.” They explain how pollinators support ecosystems and the plants that produce food.

“A lot of our program is like getting kids to want to protect and care about pollinators,” Tovar said.

Students observe insects and flowers, examine seeds, build houses for leafcutter bees and make packets of native seeds to plant at home. The activities encourage children to slow down and notice details they might otherwise miss.

Pollinator Project Rogue Valley Eddie Tovar, community educator with Pollinator Pals, facilitates an outdoor class with youth to connect them with nature while learning.

“They’re looking not just at the flower, but what is in the flower?” Tovar said.

The educators introduce children to species ranging from leafcutter bees to wasps that benefit gardens. Robison said close observation often reveals unexpected behavior.

“If you take some time to stare at them for a while, you can probably see something weird happening, and that’s really fun,” he said.

Pollinator Pals hopes that curiosity will develop into lasting concern for native plants, insects and the ecosystems they share.

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