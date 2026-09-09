© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

How Pollinator Pals turns a fear of bugs into curiosity

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:23 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ethan Robison, Pollinator Pals manager, facilitates and outdoor class that helps youth connect directly with the natural ecosystem while learning.
Pollinator Project Rogue Valley
Ethan Robison, Pollinator Pals manager, facilitates and outdoor class that helps youth connect directly with the natural ecosystem while learning.

Bees and other insects can inspire fear. Pollinator Pals educators Ethan Robison and Eddie Tovar want children to take a closer look.

The youth education program from Pollinator Project Rogue Valley brings lessons about native plants, pollinators and local ecosystems to schools, summer programs and libraries around Southern Oregon.

Robison and Tovar use hands-on activities to move children past worries about stings and “creepy crawlies.” They explain how pollinators support ecosystems and the plants that produce food.

“A lot of our program is like getting kids to want to protect and care about pollinators,” Tovar said.

Students observe insects and flowers, examine seeds, build houses for leafcutter bees and make packets of native seeds to plant at home. The activities encourage children to slow down and notice details they might otherwise miss.

Eddie Tovar, community educator with Pollinator Pals, facilitates an outdoor class with youth to connect them with nature while learning.
Pollinator Project Rogue Valley
Eddie Tovar, community educator with Pollinator Pals, facilitates an outdoor class with youth to connect them with nature while learning.

“They’re looking not just at the flower, but what is in the flower?” Tovar said.

The educators introduce children to species ranging from leafcutter bees to wasps that benefit gardens. Robison said close observation often reveals unexpected behavior.

“If you take some time to stare at them for a while, you can probably see something weird happening, and that’s really fun,” he said.

Pollinator Pals hopes that curiosity will develop into lasting concern for native plants, insects and the ecosystems they share.

Guests

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeedecology
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay