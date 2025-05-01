© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
New Shasta County clerk supports hand counts, despite state ban

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom,
Roman BattagliaMaria Carter
Published May 1, 2025 at 6:25 AM PDT
The outside of a beige, two story building. A stone sign in front reads "County of Shasta California, Administration Center, 1450 Court Street"
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Shasta County Board of Supervisors building in Redding

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has selected Clint Curtis, who advocates for hand-counting ballots, to serve as the next county clerk, following a public interview process with five finalists.

Clint Curtis, an attorney licensed in New York and self-described election integrity advocate, will fill the position vacated by Tom Toller, who stepped down due to health issues. Toller was appointed in July 2024 after the elected clerk resigned amid health concerns.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Curtis said the appointment fulfills a long-held mission.

“We can show the world exactly how this can be done so everybody’s happy with it,” he said.

Curtis has repeatedly pushed for hand-counting ballots, a process banned under California law. Despite that, he has pledged to follow all election laws and said during his interview that transparency — not hand-counting — would be his focus as clerk.

“I understand that you cannot have a hand count in California,” he said. “But we can secure our elections without having to have that hand count so that everyone can still see everything and know that their ballot is counted as cast.”

He proposed increasing the number of cameras in ballot processing areas as one measure to boost transparency.

Other finalists included Deputy County Clerk Joanna Francescut, a longtime staff member who was previously passed over for the role in 2024. Toller, who ended up getting the position, backed her as his replacement.

Three additional candidates had prior election experience in other jurisdictions: Denay Harris, director of elections in Richmond, Virginia; Elle Sharp, former elections chief in Douglas County, Nevada; and Robin Underwood, deputy city clerk in Eastpointe, Michigan.

The board conducted public interviews with all five finalists before voting to appoint Curtis. The seat will be up for election in 2026.
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
Maria Carter
Maria Carter is Jefferson Public Radio’s news director, overseeing daily news coverage and The Jefferson Exchange.
