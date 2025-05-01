New Shasta County clerk supports hand counts, despite state ban

Clint Curtis, an attorney licensed in New York and self-described election integrity advocate, will fill the position vacated by Tom Toller, who stepped down due to health issues. Toller was appointed in July 2024 after the elected clerk resigned amid health concerns.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Curtis said the appointment fulfills a long-held mission.

“We can show the world exactly how this can be done so everybody’s happy with it,” he said.

Curtis has repeatedly pushed for hand-counting ballots, a process banned under California law. Despite that, he has pledged to follow all election laws and said during his interview that transparency — not hand-counting — would be his focus as clerk.

“I understand that you cannot have a hand count in California,” he said. “But we can secure our elections without having to have that hand count so that everyone can still see everything and know that their ballot is counted as cast.”

He proposed increasing the number of cameras in ballot processing areas as one measure to boost transparency.

Other finalists included Deputy County Clerk Joanna Francescut, a longtime staff member who was previously passed over for the role in 2024. Toller, who ended up getting the position, backed her as his replacement.

Three additional candidates had prior election experience in other jurisdictions: Denay Harris, director of elections in Richmond, Virginia; Elle Sharp, former elections chief in Douglas County, Nevada; and Robin Underwood, deputy city clerk in Eastpointe, Michigan.

The board conducted public interviews with all five finalists before voting to appoint Curtis. The seat will be up for election in 2026.

