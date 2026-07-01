Josephine County commissioners undo a controversial department merger

Josephine County commissioners are separating the county's information technology and emergency management departments, reversing a controversial decision made by a previous board.

Commissioners agreed Tuesday to split the departments after they were combined under a single manager in 2023.

"What we're trying to do here is undo what a previous board did by combining two departments," Commissioner Ron Smith said.

The merger drew scrutiny because the employee appointed to lead the combined department, Michael Sellers, previously served as chief of staff to former Commissioner Herman Baertschiger.

The board fired Sellers in early June following a lengthy hearing and months spent on paid leave.

Commissioner Colene Martin also proposed separating the county's Firewise program from the emergency management department, saying the work is distinct.

"He does more with forestry. He's dealing with clients," Martin said of the Firewise coordinator. "Emergency management's an entirely different function."

The Firewise program helps neighborhoods in high-risk areas reduce their wildfire risk.

Commissioners postponed a final vote until a future meeting while they consider where to place the Firewise program and determine new department titles.