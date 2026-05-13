Jackson and Josephine counties enter fire season amid a dry spring

Fire season officially begins Friday in Jackson and Josephine counties, bringing new restrictions as Southern Oregon heads into warmer and drier weather.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says drought conditions, dry vegetation and minimal snowpack have increased the risk of wildfire across the region earlier than usual this year.

The declaration covers 1.8 million acres of forestlands protected by the agency’s Southwest Oregon District, including state, private and Bureau of Land Management lands.

With the start of fire season, debris burning will no longer be allowed. Fireworks, exploding targets and tracer ammunition are also prohibited on or within one-eighth of a mile of protected forestlands.

Campfires are still allowed in designated campgrounds, on BLM land and on private property with the landowner’s permission. People using campfires or portable stoves must keep water and a shovel or a fire extinguisher nearby.

Fire danger will begin at “low,” but forestry officials say wildfire risk is expected to increase as conditions continue drying out heading into summer.