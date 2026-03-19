Former employees sue Josephine County, claiming commissioners retaliated after ethics complaint

Former Public Health Director Mike Weber and former Community Development Director Mark Stevenson have each filed $1.5 million lawsuit against Josephine County, alleging commissioners retaliated against them for participating in an ethics investigation.

Weber claims to have submitted a complaint against former Commissioner John West to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission in March of 2024, alleging West used his position in government to benefit his businesses.

According to Stevenson’s lawsuit, former Commissioner Herman Baertschiger told him he was "surprised [Weber] would jeopardize their position with the county in such a way.” Stevenson later submitted documents in support of the ethics investigation.

The county fired Weber and Stevenson in April of 2025.

The state ethics commission investigated eight complaints against West, all of which were dismissed. Voters recalled West in 2024.

The lawsuits also allege a third-party investigation confirmed claims of bullying and harassment by commissioners West and Baertschiger. That investigation, conducted by Mountain Lakes Employment Investigations, has not been made public.

Weber alleges commissioners spread a rumor he had lied about his grandmother’s death after he requested bereavement leave. Stevenson alleges the county denied his request to attend jury duty.

The lawsuits name Josephine County and former Commissioners Herman Baertschiger, Andreas Blech and Chris Barnett, as well as current Commissioner Ron Smith. Those named in the lawsuit were not immediately reached for comment.