Medford swimming coach Siouxha Tokman has received Oregon Swimming’s James J. Richardson Award, recognizing his contributions to the sport.

Tokman, head coach of Superior Aquatics, has more than 50 years of coaching experience. He holds Level 5 certification, the highest coaching certification offered by the American Swimming Coaches Association.

Superior Aquatics Superior Aquatics Head Coach Siouxha Tokman accepts the prestigious James J. Richardson award, honoring him for his many achievements across more than 50 years of coaching competitive swimmers in Oregon.

According to program figures published in Swimming World, Superior Aquatics has produced more than 350 state champions, more than 100 swimmers who went on to compete in the NCAA, dozens of national qualifiers and four U.S. Olympic Trials qualifiers.

Andrew Hanson, a former Division II collegiate swimmer who recently joined Superior Aquatics as a junior coach, said Tokman adapts his approach to individual swimmers, from children learning fundamental skills to adult competitors.

“He's able to adjust his coaching style to fit the needs of others,” Hanson said.

Hanson, who manages type 1 diabetes while continuing to train, said he has experienced that support himself.

“He has created such a welcoming environment for me,” Hanson said. “He makes everyone feel welcome.”

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