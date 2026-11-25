The Ashland Sarcasm Festival returns Dec. 4-6 with comedians Aparna Nancherla and Beth Stelling headlining a weekend of stand-up, improv and drag performances across downtown.

For producer Storytown Ashland, the festival serves two goals: giving residents a chance to laugh at themselves and drawing customers to local businesses during a slower season. Now in its second year, the event also invites audiences to try comedy through workshops on improv, joke writing and songwriting.

Creative director Matt Hoffman said organizers chose sarcasm to give the festival an identity rooted in Ashland.

“The sarcasm festival is a way to bring the community together by kind of laughing at ourselves,” he said.

Nancherla and Stelling will perform at the Angus Bowmer Theatre, while local restaurants, bars and hotels will host other festival events.

Karolina Lavagnino, who leads the festival’s marketing and public relations, said participating businesses welcomed the festival’s return.

“Suddenly restaurants are buzzing,” Lavagnino said. “There is foot traffic, there’s hotel rooms filled, and so everybody is benefiting, and they couldn't wait to partner with us again.”

This year’s programming includes improv workshops for children and teenagers, along with workshops on joke writing and comedy songwriting.

“When we can get them to engage with the regional audience in different ways and offer workshops, we take advantage of it,” Lavagnino said.

Other events include a Crowd Work Brunch and a fictional roast featuring comedians playing characters from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Organizers said last year’s inaugural festival nearly sold out and expect attendance to grow this year.

Event

The Ashland Sarcasm Festival runs Dec. 4-6, 2026, at venues throughout downtown Ashland. The festival’s 2026 lineup includes performance details and links to tickets.

Guests