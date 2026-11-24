Jacksonville, Oregon, is preparing for its annual Victorian Christmas celebration, running from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3, 2027, with carolers, trolley tours, shopping and a downtown parade.

The historic gold rush town also marks 60 years since its designation as a National Historic Landmark District in 1966. Jacksonville ranked first among Oregon towns in a 2025 Exoticca survey asking Americans where they would most like to see a Hallmark movie set. White lights along California Street and costumed carolers provide a backdrop for the holiday festivities.

“We are a living walking museum type of town, and we are full of charm and nostalgia,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Bowen said. “If you want to do Christmas pictures, this is the place to come.”

Bowen also offered practical advice for visitors: “Wear your walking shoes because you can park your car in one spot, you can walk the length of the town and visit everything.”

The celebration relies on local independent businesses and volunteers. Don Litchfield, executive director of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, said family ownership helps shape the shopping experience.

“Everybody’s family-owned,” Litchfield said. “When you go in to do your shopping, you’ve got the owner or a family member in there to greet you and welcome you into a store that just has that special hometown feel.”

The Holiday Trolley Lights Tour expanded ticket capacity after selling out last year, Litchfield said. He recalled one visitor’s response to the ride.

“One of my favorite comments was, ‘Well, we weren’t quite in the Christmas spirit, but after the trolley ride, we’re ready to go home and decorate now,’” Litchfield said.

Events

Jacksonville’s Christmas parade starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 5, with viewing along California Street. Find more event information and ticket links on the Victorian Christmas website.

Guets