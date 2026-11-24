Few tribes have press protections for tribal-run media. Could that change for the Klamath Tribes?

Many Native American tribes operate newspapers, radio stations or websites, but only a handful have laws guaranteeing editorial independence. Willa Powless, a Klamath Tribes council member and public relations director, is advocating for those protections. She said the tribal council can review and approve articles before publication, limiting opportunities for critical coverage of tribal government.

Bend community takes different approaches to heal from Silver Rail Elementary School shooting

One month after the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School, Bend residents are taking different approaches to healing and community safety. About 45 people attended a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office concealed carry course amid increased interest in the training. Across town, residents surrendered dozens of firearms at a Guns to Gardens PNW event at Antioch Church, where volunteers dismantled the weapons to turn them into garden tools.

Oregon unemployment dropped below 5% in October, continuing a trend that started this summer

Oregon’s unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in October, its third consecutive monthly decline after holding steady for seven months. Since July, the state’s labor force has grown by 12,047 workers and nonfarm jobs have increased by 13,668, according to the Oregon Employment Department. Despite those gains, Oregon lost 300 jobs overall in October. Health care and social assistance led annual job growth, adding 6,700 positions.

Physical media is making a comeback. For Northwest film fans, VHS never left

VHS tapes retain a devoted following in Portland and across the Pacific Northwest. Portland’s Cinemagic Theater hosts monthly VHS Night screenings, including a sold-out showing of the 1996 horror movie “Bad Moon.” Tape swaps, themed venues and businesses that restore and sell tapes help sustain the community. Fans value the format’s nostalgia, imperfect picture quality and the ability to own movies without relying on streaming subscriptions.