Nine Rogue Valley middle and high school students were honored at a Nov. 12 gala in Ashland, where each student chose a nonprofit organization to receive a $500 grant.

“Going Places: Honoring Youth Leaders” brought about 200 people to the Ashland Hills Hotel. The event raised $5,000 for local public schools and recognized students whose leadership often takes place outside the spotlight.

Among the honorees was Avalon Gerk, an Ashland High School junior who serves as co-president of the Asian Student Union and a speech and debate leader. She was nominated for her community work and advocacy for fellow students.

“A lot of people say that youth are the future,” Gerk said. “What this event does is show that there are youth out there who are leaders today and they are taking initiative and making things happen.”

Jordan Pease, executive director of the Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library Community Resource Center, said the idea began while he was volunteering with SMART Reading at Helman Elementary School.

A first grader surprised him with her answer to a trivia question, he said. He found himself thinking the student was going places — an idea that became the event’s theme.

Pease worked with a planning committee to develop the celebration, pairing older community leaders with student honorees onstage.

“One of the biggest takeaways for me is how our youth need to be recognized and appreciated for the leadership qualities that they have,” Pease said.

Planning committee member Laura Pinney is executive director of Rogue Valley Mentoring, which serves young people ages 9 to 24 through individual and group mentoring.

“It was another level of not just inviting our youth to share who they are, but celebrating them and honoring them for who they are and what they bring to our community,” Pinney said.

Each honoree participated in a short video produced by Nick Alexander Films about the student’s aspirations, work and achievements. The videos played during the ceremony instead of student speeches.

Pease said many students and their parents were nervous when they arrived at the video studio. As students began sharing their stories, he said, they expressed that the experience helped them feel seen.

Honorees and their selected nonprofit recipients

Each student designated a $500 grant.



Avalon Gerk , Ashland High School, Ashland.news

, Ashland High School, Ashland.news Camilla Moran , Phoenix High School, Friends of the Animal Shelter

, Phoenix High School, Friends of the Animal Shelter Cru Lang , Ashland High School, Challenged Athletes Foundation

, Ashland High School, Challenged Athletes Foundation Grace Baker , Ashland High School, Riding Beyond

, Ashland High School, Riding Beyond Harper Caruso , Ashland High School, SOAR Immigration Legal Services, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon

, Ashland High School, SOAR Immigration Legal Services, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon Jaymason Cross , Cascade Christian Middle School, The Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley

, Cascade Christian Middle School, The Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley Myleah Garcia , Talent Middle School, ACCESS

, Talent Middle School, ACCESS Luis Rodriguez , Phoenix High School, Coalition Fortaleza

, Phoenix High School, Coalition Fortaleza Liam Baker, Ashland Middle School, Run with Grace

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green (left) is joined in the JPR studio on Nov. 19, 2026 by (clockwise): Jordan Pease, executive director of the Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library, Laura Pinney, executive director of Rogue Valley Mentoring, and Avalon Gerk, an Ashland High School junior who was honored on Nov. 12 at the Ashland community gala, "Going Places: Honoring Youth Leaders." J

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