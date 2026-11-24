Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t need a turkey at its center. A lentil loaf, roasted salmon or smaller bird can anchor the meal — and choosing dishes that can be prepared ahead leaves more time for guests.

On JPR’s The Jefferson Exchange, three food enthusiasts shared alternatives to the traditional holiday spread, from appetizers to dessert.

Joining host Natalie Golay were Will Smith, a food stylist and host of JPR’s Savor podcast; Nicole Larsen, an outdoor guide and home cook; and Heidi Pennington, a former elementary school teacher and homeschooling mother who spent about 17 years as a vegetarian before adding fish to her diet.

Their recipes follow below.

Thanksgiving appetizers that give hosts a head start

Smith’s cheddar cheese coins can go straight from the freezer to being sliced and baked, making them useful for planned parties or last-minute company.

Larsen recommends cranberry salsa, which she likes to prepare the night before. She adjusts the heat for children and serves it with crackers and cheese or as an addition to a salad.

Another family favorite is rumaki, an appetizer her mother made for holiday gatherings. For a vegan option, Pennington suggests a cashew-based soft cheese alongside vegetables and olives.

Turkey alternatives

Pennington’s go-to vegetarian centerpiece is lentil loaf. She likes its hearty texture and the way it fills the role of a traditional meatloaf.

“I feel like lentils are so magical, especially in the vegetarian world,” she said.

For people who want poultry, Larsen recommends roast chicken or Cornish game hens. She likes smaller birds because they cook more quickly, reducing the time spent waiting for the main course.

She also suggests twice-baked potatoes as a flexible option for a mixed group, with fillings adapted for vegan, vegetarian or meat-eating guests. She hasn’t tried them for Thanksgiving, but sees possibilities for the holiday table.

Smith favors dishes that can arrive at the table in one large serving: a roasted side of salmon, cassoulet, lasagna or risotto. The appeal is partly practical — fewer last-minute demands on the cook.

“For me, I think it’s really sharing time with your friends and family,” he said.

Keep familiar sides and add something fresh

Changing the centerpiece doesn’t require replacing every side dish.

Pennington adds cauliflower to her mashed potatoes. For a vegan version, she adds soy milk, nutritional yeast and powdered vegetable bouillon rather than butter.

Larsen recommends a butter lettuce salad with pomegranate, apple, Parmesan and a simple vinaigrette, with fennel as another possible addition. Smith also likes a winter green salad to bring something fresh to a table crowded with baked dishes.

Golay’s two-bean salad offers another option that can be prepared ahead. She recommends refrigerating it overnight so the flavors develop.

Make room for pie or a dessert made ahead

Pennington gives pumpkin pie a different foundation with a Biscoff cookie crust. She has also made versions using coconut milk or tofu instead of condensed milk in the filling.

Larsen’s family sticks with apple pie, with her daughter using cookie cutters to create decorative pastry shapes for the top.

For Smith, dessert is another opportunity to do the work ahead. He recommends bread pudding that can be assembled and refrigerated, then heated during dinner. Pears poached in red or white wine can also be prepared the day before.

Bring a potluck dish that can be your meal

Smith suggests asking guests to bring family favorites, sharing both the work and the dishes that matter to them. Golay prefers planning the menu herself, but Pennington has a practical strategy for attending a potluck with dietary restrictions.

She brings something substantial enough to serve as her own meal, including protein and fiber.

“So if I go there, and I only eat what I brought, I’ll be happy,” she said.

Recipes

Will Smith: Cheddar Crackers

Variations include adding favorite dried herbs or other cheeses, sprinkling crumbled blue cheese over the coins before baking, or rolling the edges in seeds, everything bagel seasoning or chopped nuts.

Ingredients



1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon paprika

2 cups shredded extra-sharp cheddar, white, yellow or a blend

8 tablespoons butter, chilled and cut into cubes

Directions



Combine the dry ingredients in a food processor. Add the cheese and pulse until the mixture forms coarse crumbs. Add the butter and process into a dough. Remove the dough and divide it into two logs, each 10 to 12 inches long and about 1½ inches wide. Wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for about four hours, or longer if preparing ahead. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two sheet pans or cookie sheets with parchment paper. Unwrap the logs and cut into coins about ¼ inch thick. Place on the prepared pans, about ½ inch apart. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown. Allow to cool on the baking sheets before moving to racks. Store in airtight containers for up to three days.

Smith likes keeping a few logs in the freezer for last-minute get-togethers.

Nicole Larsen: Cranberry Salsa

Nicole Larsen Cranberry salsa.

Ingredients



12 ounces fresh cranberries, rinsed and picked over

½ cup granulated sugar, plus more to taste

4 green onions, roughly chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and roughly chopped

½ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon salt

Optional for serving: 8 ounces cream cheese, softened, plus crackers or tortilla chips

Directions



Pulse the cranberries in a food processor until finely chopped. Add the green onions, jalapeño and cilantro. Pulse briefly to combine, keeping some texture. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in the sugar, lime juice and salt. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight. Stir and taste, adding a little more sugar if desired. Spoon into a bowl and serve with tortilla chips, or spread softened cream cheese on a plate and spoon the cranberry salsa over it. Drain excess juice before serving over cream cheese.



Nicole Larsen: Rumaki

An old family favorite, served as an appetizer or with rice for a complete meal.

Ingredients:



Chicken livers, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

Bacon slices, cut in half

Water chestnuts, drained and halved

Flour

Salt and pepper

Oil, for frying

For dipping: Soy sauce and dry mustard mixed with a little water to form a paste.

Directions



Pat the chicken livers dry. Coat lightly in flour seasoned with salt and pepper.

Quickly fry the livers in a little oil until lightly browned.

Pair each piece of liver with half a water chestnut. Wrap with a half slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick.

Arrange on a broiler-safe pan. Broil, turning as needed, until the bacon is crisp and the chicken livers reach 165°F inside.

Serve with soy sauce and mustard paste for dipping.

Heidi Pennington: Vegan Lentil Loaf

Heidi Pennington Lentil loaf.

Heidi Pennington: Vegan lentil loaf

Ingredients



¾ cup dry brown or green lentils

2 cups vegetable stock

1 red onion

1 carrot

1 celery stalk

3 cloves garlic

A spoonful of oil, for sautéing

1 cup fine or quick-cooking oats

½ cup chopped pecans

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Pinch of salt

Black pepper, to taste

Barbecue sauce, about 1 tablespoon for the initial glaze, plus more for a second glaze

Directions



Rinse the lentils under running water, then add them to a pot with the vegetable stock. Bring lentils to a boil, then reduce the heat and cook on low for about 30 minutes, until tender. Drain and cool the lentils Chop the onion, carrot, celery and garlic. Heat a spoonful of oil in a pan, add the vegetables and sauté, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Let the vegetables cool, then transfer them to a food processor or sturdy blender. Add the cooked lentils, oats, pecans, ground flaxseed, soy sauce, parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Pulse until the mixture begins to stick together. Don’t overmix: Leave some pieces of vegetables and lentils rather than blending into a paste. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a rectangular baking dish with parchment paper. Transfer the mixture to the dish, shaping it into a loaf and pressing it together. Glaze the loaf with about 1 tablespoon of barbecue sauce. Bake for about 30 minutes, glazing the loaf with barbecue sauce once more halfway through baking. Remove from the oven and let cool for a couple of minutes to help the loaf hold its shape. Lift it out using the parchment paper and serve warm.

Natalie Golay: 2-Bean salad

Natalie Golay Two bean salad.

The proportions are flexible and can be adjusted to taste or scaled up for more guests.

Salad ingredients



1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

½ to ¾ of a small to medium tomato, chopped; avoid using too much so the salad doesn’t become watery

¼ cup or more chopped sweet or white onion, to taste

2 to 3 small to medium garlic cloves, finely chopped

A small handful of parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Vinaigrette ingredients



A spoonful of Dijon mustard, roughly one-third as much as the vinegar

Vinegar, about 1 part; Golay uses a mixture such as red wine vinegar and honey cider vinegar

Olive oil, about 2 to 3 parts, depending on how sharp you like the dressing

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions



Let the mustard, vinegar and olive oil come to room temperature before mixing. In a small bowl, stir together the Dijon mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Pour in a little olive oil at a time while stirring briskly. Use about two to three times as much oil as vinegar. The dressing should look glossy and slightly thickened. Taste and adjust the oil, vinegar, salt or pepper as needed. If the dressing separates, use a handheld frother or transfer it to a tightly sealed jar and shake vigorously. It will still taste good even if it doesn’t fully come together. Place the drained and rinsed beans in a large bowl. Add the chopped tomato, onion, garlic and parsley. Toss gently with a wooden spoon to combine without crushing the beans. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and gently mix again. Cover and refrigerate overnight to let the flavors develop. Golay recommends taking the salad out of the refrigerator about an hour before serving to bring it to room temperature.

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