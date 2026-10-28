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The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon confirmed white-nose syndrome this year. An Ashland film screening explores the threat

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM PDT
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Still image from the documentary film, The Invisible Mammal.
TheInvisibleMammal.com
Still image from the documentary film, The Invisible Mammal.

When filmmaker Kristin Tièche learned about white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that has killed millions of North American bats, she wanted to document the crisis.

“Each time I read the news, my heart broke a little bit more,” Tièche said. “And that was when I knew I had to embark on this journey to make the film.”

The result is “The Invisible Mammal,” a feature documentary exploring the ecological importance of bats and the women scientists working to save them. The film will make its Oregon premiere Oct. 30 at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland.

White-nose syndrome was detected in Oregon earlier this year. The disease disrupts winter hibernation, causing bats to wake up too frequently and exhaust their fat reserves, which can lead to starvation.

Still image from the documentary film, The Invisible Mammal.
The Invisible Mammal
Still image from the documentary film, The Invisible Mammal.

To bring these nocturnal, fast-flying creatures to the screen, Tièche collaborated with wildlife cinematographer Skip Hobbie.

“So, we ended up having a lot of this really beautiful slow-mo 4K cinematography in the film that I think that anyone who sees the film will walk away with a new love and appreciation for bats,” Tièche said.

The documentary follows an all-woman team of biologists, including Ashland resident Alice Chung-MacCoubrey, who helped detect the fungus in California. Chung-MacCoubrey will join Tièche and film editor Heidi Zimmerman for a Q&A following the screening.

The event takes place during Bat Week, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, particularly bat costumes.

“It’s just going to be a chance for you to fall in love with bats through the eyes of these scientists who really just have this infectious love for bats,” Tièche said.

Event

  • “The Invisible Mammal” screens Oct. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Varsity Theatre in downtown Ashland. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and a Q&A follows the film. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets and information are available online.

Guest

The Invisible Mammal documentary film director Kristin Tièche with one of the film's scientists, Dr. Alice Chung MacCoubrey, on set.
The Invisible Mammal
The Invisible Mammal documentary film director Kristin Tièche with one of the film's scientists, Dr. Alice Chung MacCoubrey, on set.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay