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The Jefferson Exchange

In Glendale, Oregon, the mayor’s work extends from City Hall to the food bank

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:43 AM PDT
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Mayor Crystal Martin is mayor of the City of Glendale, Oregon.
City of Glendale, Oregon
Mayor Crystal Martin is mayor of the City of Glendale, Oregon.

Glendale Mayor Crystal Martin says securing money to improve the city’s aging infrastructure, including a sewer treatment plant dating to the 1970s, is her biggest challenge.

“We constantly fight for grants just to keep our infrastructure together,” Martin said.

The former logging hub between Grants Pass and Roseburg, off Interstate 5, has roughly 900 residents. Martin said maintaining its infrastructure takes persistence, while sustaining its community takes “grit and neighborly love.”

She credited Glendale’s city manager with securing $2 million in grants and handling a wide range of responsibilities, describing her as “quite literally everything.”

Martin’s own work extends beyond City Hall. She serves as president of the Cow Creek Valley Community Association and helps run the local food bank, which she said assists roughly 300 families a month.

“No one should ever go hungry,” Martin said.

The city’s Fourth of July celebration also brings the community together. Martin described the event as “three days of fun,” including a fireworks show at the local high school. She said the celebration attracts roughly 1,000 people each year.

For Martin, improving the city’s basic systems remains a priority.

“I would like to improve our infrastructure in any way possible,” she said.

Guest

  • Crystal Martin, mayor, Glendale, Oregon
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay