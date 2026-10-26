High-stakes state elections in both Jackson, Lane counties and rural infrastructure challenges

Big money flows into Southern Oregon state Senate race

Republican Brad Hicks and Democrat Denise Krause are competing to succeed retiring Sen. Jeff Golden in Oregon’s most expensive legislative race. Hicks has raised more than $1.4 million; Krause, about $776,000. The outcome could determine whether Democrats retain the Senate supermajority needed to pass tax increases without Republican votes.

Jackson County commissioners seek fourth terms as challengers call for change

vJackson County Commissioners Colleen Roberts and Rick Dyer seek fourth terms against Isabella Lee Tibbetts and Lyndi Reichenbach, respectively. The challengers want the county to spend more reserves on wildfire preparedness, water security and emergency management. The incumbents defend their financial stewardship and point to improvements in alerts and infrastructure.

Mapleton Water District makes last-ditch effort to rally community

Mapleton faces a $25 million bill to repair its aging water and sewer systems. With monthly household bills averaging about $100, some residents have disconnected service. Water district leaders are working to rebuild trust and recruit volunteers, saying community involvement and state support are critical despite securing $6 million.

Lane, Linn County candidates compete for open Oregon Senate seat

Republican Jack Tibbetts, Democrat Sierrah Williams and Libertarian Caleb Ticer seek the eastern Lane and Linn county seat. Incumbent Cedric Hayden is barred from reelection following legislative walkouts. Tibbetts supports business and expanded logging, Williams emphasizes healthcare access, and Ticer proposes jobs for veterans and people experiencing homelessness.