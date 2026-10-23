A free Ashland concert traces American history through music

The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band will open its 2026-27 season with a free concert celebrating America’s 250th birthday Nov. 1 in Ashland.

The family-friendly performance begins at 3 p.m. at Southern Oregon University’s Music Recital Hall. Titled “A Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday!,” the concert pairs narration by Ed Wight with music tracing different eras of American history.

The volunteer ensemble is turning to guest conductors this season after its previous conductor’s departure. Brian Kerns, Ashland High School’s choral director, will lead the fall concert.

“His excitement and enthusiasm spills over into his conducting,” said Shirley Donnelly, the band’s board president.

The band began in 1988 after Ashland City Band members sought a way to keep playing together beyond the summer season. Today, it brings together wind and percussion musicians ranging in age from 17 to over 80.

“Everyone comes to us as a volunteer,” Donnelly said. “And it’s a family.”

The program includes Frank Ticheli’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace” and Eric Whitacre’s “October.” Guest conductor Martin Behnke will also lead his commissioned arrangement of Oregon’s state song, titled “Land of the Empire Builders.”

Audience members are encouraged to reserve free seats through the band’s website. The band also accepts donations.

“We are still here, and we’re bigger and better than ever,” Donnelly said.

Guest