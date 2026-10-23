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The Jefferson Exchange

A free Ashland concert traces American history through music

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 23, 2026 at 10:22 AM PDT
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Rogue Valley Symphonic Band
Courtesy photo
Rogue Valley Symphonic Band

The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band will open its 2026-27 season with a free concert celebrating America’s 250th birthday Nov. 1 in Ashland.

The family-friendly performance begins at 3 p.m. at Southern Oregon University’s Music Recital Hall. Titled “A Celebration of America’s 250th Birthday!,” the concert pairs narration by Ed Wight with music tracing different eras of American history.

The volunteer ensemble is turning to guest conductors this season after its previous conductor’s departure. Brian Kerns, Ashland High School’s choral director, will lead the fall concert.

“His excitement and enthusiasm spills over into his conducting,” said Shirley Donnelly, the band’s board president.

The band began in 1988 after Ashland City Band members sought a way to keep playing together beyond the summer season. Today, it brings together wind and percussion musicians ranging in age from 17 to over 80.

“Everyone comes to us as a volunteer,” Donnelly said. “And it’s a family.”

The program includes Frank Ticheli’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace” and Eric Whitacre’s “October.” Guest conductor Martin Behnke will also lead his commissioned arrangement of Oregon’s state song, titled “Land of the Empire Builders.”

Audience members are encouraged to reserve free seats through the band’s website. The band also accepts donations.

“We are still here, and we’re bigger and better than ever,” Donnelly said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay