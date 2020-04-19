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With a catalog that includes hip-hop, R&B, psychedelic sounds, and straight pop, Beck shows his introspective side on his new acoustic album "Ride Lonesome."
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Guest conductors Brian Kerns and Martin Behnke lead the volunteer ensemble in a program pairing narration with music from different eras of American history.
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The Montague gallery has expanded beyond its original focus on incarcerated artists and their families.
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After a statewide listening tour, MusicOregon plans to connect musicians, venues and music businesses beyond the Portland area.
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From Peruvian creation myths to opening doors for underrepresented musicians, Frank shares the stories and experiences that continue to shape her music.
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Ashland native and Broadway performer Steffanie Leigh returns home to debut "My Little Voice," an original cabaret exploring her relationship with singing.
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Redding is seeking a new operator for the Civic Auditorium after Advance Redding said it could not sustain operations without ongoing city support.
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Ashland Fringe returns May 15-17 with free performances, film, music and workshops featuring mostly Rogue Valley artists and experimental art forms.
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The city council’s lifeline comes with lots of strings attached.
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Martin Majkut has conducted and studied music around the world, but in Oregon, he’s been known since 2010 as the adventurous, growth-oriented music director of the Rogue Valley Symphony. He also has a long-standing collaboration with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Now, he's adding another title -- music director of the Oregon Coast Music Festival. He recently shared his packed performance calendar with JPR’s Vanessa Finney.
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Roy Sutton passed away in March while in the middle of three projects. JPR revisits his 2024 conversation with "My Better Half" host Vanessa Finney.
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JPR's Vanessa Finney talks with the director of Oregon's first professionally-staged production of "Waitress."
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The acclaimed radio essay series, "Turning the Tables," has inspired a new book. JPR's Vanessa Finney talks with two contributors about “How Women Made Music: a Revolutionary History from NPR Music.”
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The Ashland Independent Film Festival runs October 3-6, and features two music documentaries created by Rogue Award recipients Jeffrey Friedman and Rob Epstein.