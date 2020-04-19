Martin Majkut has conducted and studied music around the world, but in Oregon, he’s been known since 2010 as the adventurous, growth-oriented music director of the Rogue Valley Symphony. He also has a long-standing collaboration with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Now, he's adding another title -- music director of the Oregon Coast Music Festival. He recently shared his packed performance calendar with JPR’s Vanessa Finney.

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