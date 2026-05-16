Rogue Valley artists take center stage at Ashland Fringe festival

When Southern Oregon University discontinued the Oregon Fringe Festival, a group of former participants and organizers decided the event should continue.

In 2024, they launched Ashland Fringe, a nonprofit arts festival focused on local artists, experimental performance and free public access.

Now under independent leadership, Ashland Fringe features theater, music, film, workshops and community discussions across Ashland.

Executive Director Mary Snelgrove said the festival aims to elevate underrepresented voices while creating more opportunities for Rogue Valley artists to connect with audiences.

“Our biggest mission is to increase access to the arts,” Snelgrove said. “So we're really excited about bringing a totally free and open-to-the-public festival each spring.”

She said organizers hope to eventually expand programming year-round as community support grows.

Josh Gefken / Ashland Fringe Festival CarLi Lamberto will exhibit their sculpture "Through the Test of Time" at Lithia Park's Japanese Garden during the 2026 Ashland Fringe Festival.

A showcase for local and experimental art

The festival runs May 15-17 and includes a wide range of performances and visual arts installations. Snelgrove said about 80% of participating artists are from the Rogue Valley, though the festival also attracts performers from elsewhere in Oregon and beyond.

“This year you can see theater, live music, film, what we're calling ‘eclectic arts,’ which is going to be your storytelling, drag, puppetry, magic, anything that doesn't quite fall into one of those more traditional mediums, and we're also really excited to incorporate more workshops and community discussions.”

Snelgrove said that inclusivity extends to the art forms presented, as well.

Some performances blend multiple art forms. One returning act, Zanni Nation, performs commedia dell’arte productions.

“They put on a fantastic, family-friendly show with live music," Snelgrove said. "They really lean into that traditional art form, but give it a kind of modern pizzazz.”

Josh Gefken / Ashland Fringe Festival Zanni Nation will perform their show Maritime Madness with Balladir at the Lithia Park Bandshell at the 2026 Ashland Fringe festival.

Local musical group Balladir, led by Travis Puntarelli, provides live accompaniment for the performance.

Snelgrove described both groups as longtime supporters of the festival and said their collaboration reflects the event’s emphasis on creative partnerships within the local arts community.

A launchpad for independent musicians

The festival has also helped launch independent musicians such as Mitchell Winters, whose band, Slow Corpse, first performed during the festival's inaugural year.

Winters described the band’s sound as “a blend between indie rock and electronic pop."

He said aspiring musicians should experiment with affordable home recording setups.

“So you're obviously going to need a computer,” Winters said. “Then I just use my guitar, some bass stuff, and it's mainly electronic instruments that I try to use.”

Slow Corpse will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park. The full festival lineup is available online.

