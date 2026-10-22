© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Animal care and conservation shape Sequoia Park Zoo’

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:39 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Visitors to the Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California can experience the Redwood Sky Walk.
Courtesy of Sequoia Park Zoo
Visitors to the Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California, can experience the Redwood Sky Walk.

Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka has earned reaccreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, renewing its standing with an organization that evaluates animal care, veterinary services, conservation and education.

The review requires a multiday inspection every five years. For California’s oldest zoo, which opened in 1907, the renewal continues three decades of accreditation.

Zoo Director Jim Campbell-Spickler said maintaining those standards requires daily attention.

“Accreditation at this level is really the gold standard in animal care conservation and just our education mission,” Campbell-Spickler said.

Visitors experiencing the Sequoia Park Zoo's Redwood Sky Walk get a closer look at the redwood forest canopy from 100 feet above the forest floor.
Courtesy of the Sequoia Park Zoo
Visitors experiencing the Sequoia Park Zoo's Redwood Sky Walk get a closer look at the redwood forest canopy from 100 feet above the forest floor.

The zoo’s size and remote North Coast location do not change those expectations, he said.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them,” Campbell-Spickler said of larger California zoos. “We do things at a small scale, but we do it really well.”

The zoo also connects visitors with the surrounding redwood forest through its Redwood Sky Walk. The self-guided route rises as high as 100 feet above the forest floor. In 2023, it won the best aerial adventure park category in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The zoo’s conservation work extends beyond its exhibits. Fifty cents from every admission fee supports field conservation, helping fund local and international projects.

“Our mission is to inspire conservation of the natural world by instilling wonder, respect, and passion for wildlife and wild places,” Campbell-Spickler said.

Guest

A panda at the Sequoia Park Zoo.
Courtesy of the Sequoia Park Zoo
A panda at the Sequoia Park Zoo.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson ExchangeGiant sequoiasEureka California
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay