© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Klamath students get an early start on EMT, fire careers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:37 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
High school students can train as first responders on the campus of Klamath Community College.
Courtesy of Klamath Community College
High school students can train as first responders on the campus of Klamath Community College.

Klamath Basin educators are expanding training for high school students interested in careers as EMTs, firefighters and other emergency responders, as rural communities struggle to fill those jobs.

Klamath Union High School is partnering with Klamath Community College and Sky Lakes Medical Center through a $5.2 million grant from the Oregon Health Authority. The effort will allow students to earn high school and college credit while getting hands-on career training.

Steven Hobbs, dean of Allied Health and Sciences at KCC, said the region relies heavily on volunteer emergency responders. In some areas east of Highway 97, he said, emergency response times can be lengthy.

“We do not have enough EMTs. We do not have enough firefighters," Hobbs said. "If you're in a car crash, it may take two hours for somebody to actually get out there."

High school students can be trained as first responders on the campus of Klamath Community College in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Klamath Community College
High school students can be trained as first responders on the campus of Klamath Community College in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The new partnership aims to introduce students to emergency response careers while they're still in high school.

Students can begin Emergency Medical Responder training at 16, Hobbs said. From there, they can pursue EMT or paramedic training or move into structural or wildland firefighting.

The program is also designed to make the transition from high school to college easier.

KCC instructors will teach alongside high school teachers at Klamath Union, giving students a chance to become familiar with college instructors and expectations before they reach campus.

Carly Lynch, rural health transformation administrator for Klamath Falls City Schools, said that gives students a relatively safe place to make mistakes while they're learning both technical and workplace skills.

“We want them to mess up,” Lynch said.

She said students can learn from mistakes such as a poorly prepared resume or an unsuccessful practical exercise while they still have support from their high school instructors.

The partnership also allows the schools to share training equipment. Hobbs said equipment purchased through the grant, including self-contained breathing apparatus used by firefighters, can be moved between KCC and Klamath Union.

Lynch said that kind of collaboration is particularly important in an isolated region such as the Klamath Basin.

“We find ourselves having to really try to work together and be creative with the resources that we have,” Lynch said.

Guest

  • Dr. Steven Hobbs, dean of Allied Health and Sciences, Klamath Community College
  • Carly Lynch, rural health transformation administrator, Klamath Falls City Schools
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay