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The Jefferson Exchange

Free admission is part of the Schneider Museum’s approach to art

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:36 PM PDT
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Scott Malbaurn sits beside a geometric painting with black-and-white stripes and colorful triangles.
Ezra Marcos
Scott Malbaurn, executive director of the Schneider Museum of Art at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, has led the museum since 2015.

When Scott Malbaurn became director of Ashland’s Schneider Museum of Art in 2015, community members had a request.

“We want to see exhibitions we otherwise would have to travel to see,” Malbaurn said.

That expectation has helped shape his approach for more than a decade. On Southern Oregon University’s campus, the museum presents work by nationally recognized artists alongside local talent, connecting students and Southern Oregon residents with contemporary art.

Malbaurn, who is also a painter and assistant instructor, said community support helps the museum offer free admission.

“We’re free and open to the public,” he said. “You can come in and out of our doors a 100 times a day. It’ll cost you nothing.”

The current exhibition, “Eons: Unraveling Time,” curated by Jersey City-based artist Maria de Los Angeles, brings together sculpture, painting and printmaking.

For Malbaurn, a visit’s value extends beyond what happens in the galleries. He hopes visitors find artists whose work interests them enough to keep exploring after they leave — researching their histories and learning more about what they create.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay