Free admission is part of the Schneider Museum’s approach to art

When Scott Malbaurn became director of Ashland’s Schneider Museum of Art in 2015, community members had a request.

“We want to see exhibitions we otherwise would have to travel to see,” Malbaurn said.

That expectation has helped shape his approach for more than a decade. On Southern Oregon University’s campus, the museum presents work by nationally recognized artists alongside local talent, connecting students and Southern Oregon residents with contemporary art.

Malbaurn, who is also a painter and assistant instructor, said community support helps the museum offer free admission.

“We’re free and open to the public,” he said. “You can come in and out of our doors a 100 times a day. It’ll cost you nothing.”

The current exhibition, “Eons: Unraveling Time,” curated by Jersey City-based artist Maria de Los Angeles, brings together sculpture, painting and printmaking.

For Malbaurn, a visit’s value extends beyond what happens in the galleries. He hopes visitors find artists whose work interests them enough to keep exploring after they leave — researching their histories and learning more about what they create.

Guest