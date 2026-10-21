Climate fees, dock science, campus voting and gubernatorial debate in Oregon

Eugene ballot measure proposes climate licensing fee on corporate retailers

Eugene voters will decide on Measure 2388 this November, a ballot initiative proposing a 2% annual licensing fee on gross local profits for large corporations earning over $1 billion nationally and $500,000 locally. Proponents estimate the measure could generate upwards of $15 million annually for renewable energy, green jobs, and community resiliency programs. Supporters include U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, union groups, and local businesses.

However, opponents from the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce and campaign volunteers warn the fee acts as a hidden sales tax that will ultimately be passed to local consumers.

Oregon campus voting challenge aims to boost student turnout

Oregon has launched its first statewide Oregon Campus Voting Challenge, a nonpartisan initiative bringing together at least 20 colleges and universities alongside the national organization All-In to register student voters. At Portland State University (PSU), student organizers teamed with the League of Women Voters and brought therapy dogs to engage campus crowds before registration deadlines.

Due to an ongoing U.S. Department of Education investigation that temporarily halted voter data collection, All-In is evaluating participating schools based on their community action plans rather than registration metrics this year.

'Doctober' initiative mobilizes community science beneath the docks

Organized by Lanne Roberts in Puget Sound, "Doctober" is a month-long community science campaign encouraging citizens to practice "dock fouling"—observing marine ecosystems thriving on dock pilings and boat hulls. Participants document organisms like skeleton shrimp, tunicates, and anemones, uploading findings to iNaturalist to track aquatic biodiversity.

The project features an online bio blitz with bingo cards to keep observations interactive. Originally focused in the Pacific Northwest, Doctober has expanded globally to countries including Scotland and South Korea.

Kotek and Drazan clash in final Oregon gubernatorial debate

In their final debate in Bend, Oregon, top candidates for governor—Democratic Governor Tina Kotek and Republican State Senator Christine Drazan—debated key state issues right before ballots were mailed to voters. Kotek framed Drazan as an ally of President Donald Trump, asserting Drazan would side with Trump over Oregonians.

In response, Drazan heavily criticized Kotek’s first term in office, characterizing her leadership as a "record of failure" and urging voters not to ignore the state's trajectory over the past four years.