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The Jefferson Exchange

Radon is a known lung carcinogen. An OSU study examines risks beyond the lungs

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:56 PM PDT
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An Oregon State University-led study found a link between higher estimated residential radon levels and an increased risk of malignant brain and central nervous system cancers in postmenopausal women.

Radon is already recognized as the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States. The new research examines whether the gas may also pose risks beyond the lungs.

Matthew Bozigar, an assistant professor of epidemiology at OSU, helped lead the study.

Matthew Bozigar is an assistant professor in the College of Health at Oregon State University.
OSU
Matthew Bozigar is an assistant professor in the College of Health at Oregon State University.

“This is a naturally occurring radioactive gas, and it comes from the breakdown of uranium in rock and soil,” Bozigar said.

Radon can seep through foundations into homes and businesses and accumulate indoors. Because people cannot see or smell it, testing is the only way to determine a home’s radon level.

The researchers followed nearly 160,000 postmenopausal women nationwide for an average of about 18 years. They estimated residential radon levels using geographic data and models rather than testing each participant’s home.

Bozigar said women living in areas with the highest estimated radon levels had about a 50% higher risk of malignant brain and central nervous system cancers than those in areas with lower levels.

The finding describes a relative increase in risk, not a 50% chance of developing cancer. The observational study does not establish that radon caused the cancers.

Health officials recommend testing homes for radon using kits available at hardware stores. The Oregon Health Authority recommends testing during winter heating months, when closed windows and doors can allow the gas to accumulate.

Reducing elevated indoor radon levels can lower the established risk of lung cancer.

Guest

  • Matthew Bozigar, assistant professor of epidemiology, Oregon State University’s College of Health.
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
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Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay