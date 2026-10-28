Radon is a known lung carcinogen. An OSU study examines risks beyond the lungs

An Oregon State University-led study found a link between higher estimated residential radon levels and an increased risk of malignant brain and central nervous system cancers in postmenopausal women.

Radon is already recognized as the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the United States. The new research examines whether the gas may also pose risks beyond the lungs.

Matthew Bozigar, an assistant professor of epidemiology at OSU, helped lead the study.

OSU Matthew Bozigar is an assistant professor in the College of Health at Oregon State University.

“This is a naturally occurring radioactive gas, and it comes from the breakdown of uranium in rock and soil,” Bozigar said.

Radon can seep through foundations into homes and businesses and accumulate indoors. Because people cannot see or smell it, testing is the only way to determine a home’s radon level.

The researchers followed nearly 160,000 postmenopausal women nationwide for an average of about 18 years. They estimated residential radon levels using geographic data and models rather than testing each participant’s home.

Bozigar said women living in areas with the highest estimated radon levels had about a 50% higher risk of malignant brain and central nervous system cancers than those in areas with lower levels.

The finding describes a relative increase in risk, not a 50% chance of developing cancer. The observational study does not establish that radon caused the cancers.

Health officials recommend testing homes for radon using kits available at hardware stores. The Oregon Health Authority recommends testing during winter heating months, when closed windows and doors can allow the gas to accumulate.

Reducing elevated indoor radon levels can lower the established risk of lung cancer.

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