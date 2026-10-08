© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

Humboldt’s Week Without Driving explores everyday travel barriers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 8, 2026 at 1:01 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two Humboldt County residents wait for public transit at a local bus stop.
Courtesy of Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities
Two Humboldt County residents wait for public transit at a local bus stop.

Humboldt County’s Week Without Driving challenges residents and local decision-makers to experience what it takes to get around without driving themselves.

Now in its fourth year locally, the annual initiative runs Oct. 1-8 and encourages participants to take the bus, ride a bicycle, walk or ask others for rides.

“It's an opportunity for folks who normally drive for most of their transportation needs to get a little bit of a firsthand experience of what it's like to get around our communities without driving,” said Colin Fiske, executive director of the Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities.

The coalition estimates that more than 36,000 Humboldt County residents do not have a driver’s license. Nondrivers include young people, older adults, people with disabilities and residents who cannot afford a car.

For people who usually drive, participating can reveal how much planning everyday trips require.

“One of the most common things that we hear is just the extra amount of planning and time that it takes to get around,” Fiske said.

Riders take the bus in Humboldt County.
Photo courtesy of Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities
Riders take the bus in Humboldt County.

Car ownership costs can also keep driving out of reach, he said.

Public transportation connects riders to work, school and local businesses.

The coalition estimates that last year, Humboldt Transit Authority riders used transit to reach nearly 190,000 work shifts and more than 200,000 school days, and spent more than $7 million at local businesses.

Fiske said transit funding challenges, including reduced university-funded bus service in Arcata, threaten the connections residents depend on for work, education, health care and daily errands.

Guest

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson ExchangeHumboldt County
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay