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The Jefferson Exchange

Siskiyou Crest forests could give wildlife a climate refuge

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:39 PM PDT
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Siskiyou Crest Coalition hike near Mt. Ashland in the McDonald Peak roadless area.
Photo by L. Ruediger
/
Courtesy of the Conservation Biology Institute
Siskiyou Crest Coalition hike near Mt. Ashland in the McDonald Peak roadless area.

The Siskiyou Crest could provide a refuge for plants and wildlife as the climate warms, but logging and climate change threaten that role, according to a conservation assessment of southwestern Oregon and Northern California.

The study examines the Klamath-Siskiyou ecoregion, with a focus on the high-elevation Siskiyou Crest. Lead author Dominick DellaSala said protecting intact forests could help preserve habitat as species face hotter, drier conditions.

DellaSala, a senior conservation science associate at the Conservation Biology Institute, described the crest as a land bridge connecting mountain habitats.

“That area is so unique,” DellaSala said. “It's so important as a climate refuge to our region's biodiversity that it needs to be withdrawn from logging proposals.”

The assessment also examined wildfire severity across lands with different levels of protection. According to the institute’s summary, high-severity fire was more prevalent on managed lands than in protected and other undeveloped areas within the Siskiyou Crest subregion.

DellaSala said the findings support preserving intact forests while directing more wildfire protection efforts toward homes and their immediate surroundings.

He called for making homes more resistant to ignition and creating defensible space by managing nearby vegetation and other combustible materials.

“These intact watersheds are absolutely critical as climate refugia and then help communities reduce their wildfire risk by working from the home out,” DellaSala said.

Event

  • DellaSala is scheduled to discuss the assessment at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Dunbar Farms.

Guest

Dominick DellaSala, Ph.D. (center) joins Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange in the JPR studio on Oct. 7, 2026.
JPR engineer and associate producer Morgan Ackley
Dominick DellaSala, Ph.D. (center) joins Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange in the JPR studio on Oct. 7, 2026.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay