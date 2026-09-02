Roseburg event aims to give children a place to sleep

Volunteers in Roseburg will build beds for children who do not have them as part of a nationwide event on Sept. 12.

The local project is part of Bunks Across America, an annual campaign organized by the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The organization provides beds at no cost to children ages 3 to 17 who would otherwise sleep on floors, couches, air mattresses or shared beds.

This year’s campaign runs Sept. 5-12. Sleep in Heavenly Peace hopes to recruit 15,000 volunteers across 250 chapters to build or deliver 12,000 beds.

“We’re looking for about 15,000 volunteers,” said Mark Conner, an official with the organization.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says more than 5,000 children in Oregon are currently waiting for beds. Nationwide, its website listed more than 100,000 outstanding bed requests as of Sept. 2.

Courtesy of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Children try out new bunk beds and bedding delivered through Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The nonprofit provides complete bed setups to children who do not have beds of their own.

The Roseburg build begins at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in the Lowe’s parking lot at 3300 NW Aviation Drive. No woodworking experience is required. Experienced volunteers will guide participants through each step.

Local volunteer Alex Kollitz developed 3D-printed drilling guides that volunteers can use to position holes consistently as they assemble bed frames. The tools are intended to reduce mistakes among volunteers who may have little experience using a drill.

Each child ultimately receives a bed frame, mattress, pillow and bedding, including quilts donated by local quilters.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace founder Luke Mickelson and Oregon-based social media creator Mason Smith are scheduled to attend the Roseburg event.

Kollitz, who has volunteered with the organization since 2018, said delivering the finished beds allows volunteers to see the effect of their work.

“It’s not until you get out and meet the families that you literally feel the impact that you’re having on other people,” Kollitz said.

People can register to volunteer, apply for a bed or donate through Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

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