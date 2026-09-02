British diplomat visits Ashland to strengthen Oregon ties

A British diplomat visited Ashland this week to mark the 180th anniversary of the Oregon Treaty and encourage cultural, economic and educational ties between Oregon and the United Kingdom.

Peter Newman, the British deputy consul general in San Francisco, toured the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Southern Oregon University during his visit.

Newman grew up near Stratford-upon-Avon, William Shakespeare’s birthplace. He said Ashland’s deep connection to Shakespeare felt unexpectedly familiar.

“It’s amazing to be here in a place that is probably as far away from Britain as you can get, and as far away from big cities, and then it has such a vibrant cultural Shakespeare connection,” Newman said.

The United States and Great Britain signed the Oregon Treaty in 1846, establishing the 49th parallel as much of the international boundary in the Pacific Northwest. Disagreement over the treaty’s wording later contributed to a standoff over the San Juan Islands, but the dispute was resolved without combat.

Today, Oregon and the United Kingdom are seeking closer economic ties. Gov. Tina Kotek and the British government signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding in November 2025 covering digital technology, semiconductors, cybersecurity, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, transportation and tourism.

Newman said the agreement allows Oregon and the United Kingdom to build partnerships around the state’s economic strengths without waiting for a broader federal free trade agreement. Much of Oregon’s semiconductor industry and related research is concentrated in the Portland area, he said.

Newman also visited Southern Oregon University to encourage students to apply for the Marshall Scholarship. The program helps eligible American students pursue graduate study at universities in the United Kingdom.

“We’re really keen that we get representation and applications from colleges and students that aren’t just, you know, the usual suspects and the Ivy League students,” Newman said.

Guest