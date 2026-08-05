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The Jefferson Exchange

What a new documentary reveals about Oregon, veterans and healing

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 5, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT
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Five veterans embark on a 200-mile bike-packing journey together through Oregon's backcountry known as the Timber Trail. The documentary 'Unseen,' by filmmaker Chad Brown, is the story of their collective journey encountering history, health and healing while exploring their relationship with the land and each other.
Chad Brown
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Unseen
Five veterans embark on a 200-mile bike-packing journey together through Oregon's backcountry known as the Timber Trail. The documentary 'Unseen,' by filmmaker Chad Brown, is the story of their collective journey encountering history, health and healing while exploring their relationship with the land and each other.

A new documentary uses a 200-mile bikepacking trip across Oregon to tell two overlooked stories: how wilderness can help veterans heal from the invisible wounds of war and how Black soldiers helped protect the state's forests during World War II.

"Unseen," filmmaker and conservationist Chad Brown's latest documentary, follows five combat veterans along the Oregon Timber Trail while exploring the legacy of the Triple Nickles, the nation's first all-Black paratrooper unit. Brown said the film challenges who gets represented in outdoor spaces and argues that nature can be a powerful tool for healing.

For the veterans featured in the film, the grueling trek through Oregon's backcountry became a transformative experience. Brown said the wilderness provided a place for people living with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and other invisible wounds to begin healing.

"Nature starts to become a therapist to each one of these veterans," Brown said.

The film also tells the story of the Triple Nickles, who served as smokejumpers in Oregon during World War II, parachuting into wildfires sparked by Japanese balloon bombs. Brown said the contributions of Black Americans to the nation's outdoor heritage have often been overlooked.

"Those stories definitely do not get put into the books or get talked about or get written about," he said.

Unseen documentary

Brown's conservation work extends beyond the film. He has led more than 30 expeditions into the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as the first Black American to hold a backcountry guide permit there. He described the Arctic as a witness to climate change and Indigenous struggles.

"The Arctic is the storyteller," he said. "It tells you what's happening and what's going on."

Through his nonprofit, Love Is King, Brown works to make the outdoors more welcoming for marginalized communities. He founded the organization after being shot at while fly fishing, an experience he said underscored the barriers some people face when spending time outdoors.

Today, Brown said everyone deserves to experience nature without fear.

"Every one of us has a right to roam nature," he said. "It's an undeniable human right."

Unseen - Trailer

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay