Planning a camping trip in Southern Oregon or Northern California? Here’s what to know

Late summer is one of the best times to camp in Southern Oregon and Northern California. Whether you're planning your first family camping trip or heading into the backcountry for a weekend, outdoor guides Jennifer Bray and Alyssa Winkelman shared practical advice for choosing a campsite, packing safely and following Leave No Trace principles.

Car camping makes it easier for families

For families with young children, car camping offers a low-stress introduction to the outdoors. Because your vehicle is parked at your campsite, it's easier to bring extra blankets, snacks and other comforts than you could on a backpacking trip.

"I think that car camping, especially for families, is a great idea because if you've got little ones, you can bring all the things that are going to make them feel comfortable," Winkelman said.

Campers looking for a more secluded experience may want to try dispersed camping, sometimes called boondocking. Dispersed campsites are generally first come, first served and don't require reservations. Unlike developed campgrounds, they typically don't include amenities such as picnic tables or fire rings.

"You can pull off next to a pretty spot on the river," Bray said.

Leave your campsite better than you found it

Both guides emphasized following Leave No Trace principles by cleaning up not only obvious trash but also tiny scraps of plastic or paper that can easily be overlooked.

Food scraps are just as important to remove, they said, because they attract yellow jackets, rodents and even black bears.

Campers should also properly dispose of human waste. Winkelman recommends digging a cathole at least 150 feet from lakes, rivers or streams to help protect water quality. In some high-use areas, including parts of the Mount Shasta area, campers may be required to pack out their waste.

Courtesy of Nicole Larsen A tent setup near East Boulder Lake, near Callahan, California.

Pack smart and be prepared

Backpacking requires balancing comfort with weight. Bray said her backpack typically weighs between 25 and 45 pounds, while Winkelman tries to keep hers under 50 pounds, depending on the trip.

Using a water filter instead of carrying large amounts of water can significantly reduce pack weight, Bray said. A gallon of water weighs about 8 pounds.

Both guides recommend carrying a first-aid kit with items such as antihistamines, ibuprofen and supplies to control bleeding. Bray also considers moleskin essential.

"One of my essentials is moleskin for blisters," she said. "It's like a second layer of skin with an adhesive on the back, so you can stick it to your blister, and it gives a little bit of relief if you rub part of your foot raw."

Upgrade your camp meals

Camp meals don't have to be basic.

One of Bray's favorite camp recipes is a savory version of a s'more made with ingredients such as salami or prosciutto, brie or gouda, a baguette and hot honey.

Whatever's on the menu, Bray recommends storing food securely. Otherwise, campers may find themselves visited by what she jokingly calls "timber tigers" — chipmunks that can raid tents and snack bags.

Top destination recommendations

Rogue River: Ideal for those who love being near water for swimming and watching wildlife like black bears.



Ideal for those who love being near water for swimming and watching wildlife like black bears. Mount Shasta Area: Great for "easy access" camping and exploring the South Fork of the Sacramento River.



Great for "easy access" camping and exploring the South Fork of the Sacramento River. Klamath National Forest: Home to five distinct wilderness areas, including Marble Mountain and the Russian Wilderness.



Home to five distinct wilderness areas, including Marble Mountain and the Russian Wilderness. Lake Siskiyou and Castle Lake: Bray recommends both destinations for their mountain views and glassy water.

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