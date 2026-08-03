Data center pollution, youth opportunities and conservation across Oregon

Why data centers pose an outsized threat to Eastern Oregon’s air quality

Eastern Oregon has become a hub for massive data centers, raising concerns about their impact on air quality. An OPB analysis found Amazon’s backup diesel generators in the lower Umatilla Basin could produce significant pollution during a widespread power outage. Most existing data centers have yet to replace older generators with models equipped with stronger pollution controls.

Hair program at Oak Creek helps incarcerated girls build self-confidence, find future employment

A natural hair care program at Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility in Albany is helping incarcerated girls gain job skills and build confidence. Participants can earn the same state-approved natural hair care license used by professionals, potentially allowing them to find work after their release. The program, which focuses on Black hair, also gives participants a space to express their creativity, develop a sense of community and learn skills they can use to pursue careers in cosmetology.

Oregon’s UNESCO biosphere is thriving, despite federal cuts

Oregon’s only UNESCO biosphere reserve is expanding despite losing federal funding. The Cascade Head Biosphere Region has grown to more than 100,000 acres, bringing together conservation groups, agencies, businesses and residents. Its work includes restoring salmon habitat and conducting environmental surveys while supporting farming, fishing and other uses of the landscape.

