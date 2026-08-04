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The Jefferson Exchange

Inside California’s 1-square-mile coastal town balancing tourism and community

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 4, 2026 at 11:25 AM PDT
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The Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse overlooks Trinidad Harbor on California’s North Coast, surrounded by green hills, colorful flowers and anchored boats in the Pacific Ocean.
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The Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse overlooks Trinidad Harbor on California’s North Coast. The replica lighthouse sits above the harbor near Trinidad Head, one of the town’s most recognizable landmarks.

Trinidad, California, a tiny coastal town about 80 miles south of the Oregon border, is known for its rugged shoreline and sweeping Pacific Ocean views.

Spanning about one square mile and home to roughly 350 residents, Trinidad is California’s fourth-smallest incorporated city. Despite its size, the town attracts visitors year-round to its beaches, trails and harbor.

Mayor Cheryl Kelly, a former tech professional, described Trinidad as having a “front-row seat" to the Pacific Ocean. Attractions range from the 1.5-mile trail at Trinidad Head to the Lighthouse Grill’s mashed potato cones, waffle cones filled with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Kelly said one of the city’s biggest challenges is preserving Trinidad’s character while continuing to welcome tourists.

Despite its size, Trinidad faces challenges more commonly associated with larger communities. Aging water infrastructure and emergency planning are among the city council’s top priorities.

“Communities just don’t run on autopilot,” Kelly said. “You have to wrestle with budgets and infrastructure to keep things functioning.”

Kelly also highlighted the town’s relationship with its Indigenous neighbors, including the Yurok Tribe and the Trinidad Rancheria, as the city works to return historic land to Native stewardship.

For Kelly, local government is about making a visible difference.

“Every decision is quite tangible," she said. "You can really see the impact of local government in people’s daily lives."

As she nears the end of her term, Kelly said her vision for Trinidad remains rooted in stewardship and community connection.

“Small towns still matter, local government still matters, and community still matters,” she said.

Guest

Corrected: May 13, 2026 at 9:29 AM PDT
The original version of this story stated that Trinidad receives more than one million visitors each year. After publication, Mayor Cheryl Kelly said the estimate may have been inaccurate. The reference has been removed from the story and headline.
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay