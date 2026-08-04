Inside California’s 1-square-mile coastal town balancing tourism and community

Trinidad, California, a tiny coastal town about 80 miles south of the Oregon border, is known for its rugged shoreline and sweeping Pacific Ocean views.

Spanning about one square mile and home to roughly 350 residents, Trinidad is California’s fourth-smallest incorporated city. Despite its size, the town attracts visitors year-round to its beaches, trails and harbor.

Mayor Cheryl Kelly, a former tech professional, described Trinidad as having a “front-row seat" to the Pacific Ocean. Attractions range from the 1.5-mile trail at Trinidad Head to the Lighthouse Grill’s mashed potato cones, waffle cones filled with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Kelly said one of the city’s biggest challenges is preserving Trinidad’s character while continuing to welcome tourists.

Despite its size, Trinidad faces challenges more commonly associated with larger communities. Aging water infrastructure and emergency planning are among the city council’s top priorities.

“Communities just don’t run on autopilot,” Kelly said. “You have to wrestle with budgets and infrastructure to keep things functioning.”

Kelly also highlighted the town’s relationship with its Indigenous neighbors, including the Yurok Tribe and the Trinidad Rancheria, as the city works to return historic land to Native stewardship.

For Kelly, local government is about making a visible difference.

“Every decision is quite tangible," she said. "You can really see the impact of local government in people’s daily lives."

As she nears the end of her term, Kelly said her vision for Trinidad remains rooted in stewardship and community connection.

“Small towns still matter, local government still matters, and community still matters,” she said.

Guest