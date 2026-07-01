Wind and dry weather raise fireworks concerns in Medford

Dry, windy weather expected over the Fourth of July weekend has Medford fire and medical officials warning that fireworks could spark both wildfires and serious injuries.

Medford Fire Marshal Tanner Farrington said recent rain has given way to dry conditions, and forecast wind gusts of up to 20 mph could make it easier for fireworks to ignite vegetation and spread fire quickly.

"With some potential gusts up to 20 miles an hour, that increases the risk of ignition happening from fireworks and more rapid fire progression and greater risk of damage," Farrington said.

Fireworks are legal within Medford city limits only from July 1-6, Farrington said. They are prohibited in wildland hazard areas and public greenways, where violations can result in fines of up to $2,500.

Fire danger isn't the only concern.

Dr. Cameron Phillips of Southern Oregon Orthopedics said the Fourth of July is the busiest holiday for orthopedic hand injuries. His practice typically treats about 50 fireworks-related hand injuries during the holiday week.

He said sparklers, which many people consider safe for children, account for the highest number of injuries to kids.

"A sparkler gets up to about 2,000 degrees and has a metal component to it that can really burn people," Phillips said.

Both men urged residents to be considerate of neighbors, including veterans and pet owners, who may be affected by fireworks noise.

Farrington also recommends soaking used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before throwing them away to prevent them from reigniting in trash cans.

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