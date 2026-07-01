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The Jefferson Exchange

Wind and dry weather raise fireworks concerns in Medford

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 1, 2026 at 1:41 PM PDT
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Sign in Medford warns residents against using fireworks in prohibited regions.
City of Medford
Sign in Medford warns residents against using fireworks in prohibited regions.

Dry, windy weather expected over the Fourth of July weekend has Medford fire and medical officials warning that fireworks could spark both wildfires and serious injuries.

Medford Fire Marshal Tanner Farrington said recent rain has given way to dry conditions, and forecast wind gusts of up to 20 mph could make it easier for fireworks to ignite vegetation and spread fire quickly.

"With some potential gusts up to 20 miles an hour, that increases the risk of ignition happening from fireworks and more rapid fire progression and greater risk of damage," Farrington said.

Fireworks are legal within Medford city limits only from July 1-6, Farrington said. They are prohibited in wildland hazard areas and public greenways, where violations can result in fines of up to $2,500.

Fire danger isn't the only concern.

Dr. Cameron Phillips of Southern Oregon Orthopedics said the Fourth of July is the busiest holiday for orthopedic hand injuries. His practice typically treats about 50 fireworks-related hand injuries during the holiday week.

He said sparklers, which many people consider safe for children, account for the highest number of injuries to kids.

"A sparkler gets up to about 2,000 degrees and has a metal component to it that can really burn people," Phillips said.

Both men urged residents to be considerate of neighbors, including veterans and pet owners, who may be affected by fireworks noise.

Farrington also recommends soaking used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before throwing them away to prevent them from reigniting in trash cans.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay