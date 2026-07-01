Why Crater Lake's new superintendent says now is a good time to visit

Crater Lake National Park has a new superintendent as the park navigates one of its busiest construction seasons in years.

Curt Dimmick has returned to Crater Lake after a 30-year career with the National Park Service that included assignments at 12 national park units. He previously served as the park's chief ranger from 2012 to 2015 and called the appointment a career homecoming.

"This is kind of a dream of mine to actually be in this position and working back at Crater Lake," Dimmick said.

Dimmick takes over as the park continues several major infrastructure projects, including rebuilding the Cleetwood Cove Trail and boat docks. The trail is the park's only route to the shore of Crater Lake and the only access point for boat tours. While construction has changed some visitor experiences, he said the park remains open and welcomes visitors.

"Crater Lake National Park is open, and we're seeing a lot of folks come and visit," Dimmick said. "We encourage everybody to come up to the park."

The Cleetwood Cove Trail is scheduled to remain closed through 2029 while crews rebuild the trail and boat docks to improve long-term safety and access.

Although boat tours are suspended during construction, visitors can still explore nearly 100 miles of hiking trails, scenic overlooks and popular destinations such as the Watchman Trail.

In addition to overseeing the park's construction projects, Dimmick is responsible for park operations, including staffing, budgeting and visitor services. He said one of his first priorities is spending time with employees and learning more about their work.

"I'm a big believer in getting out and meeting my staff and spending time with them and talking and finding out what's happening in their work areas," he said.

Looking ahead, Dimmick said planning is underway for a new south entrance station designed to better handle heavy visitation while protecting park resources for years to come.

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