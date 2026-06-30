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The Jefferson Exchange

Montague mayor aims to preserve the city's small-town character

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT
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Montague is a small town of 1,200 residents in northern California near Yreka.
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Montague is a small town of 1,200 residents in northern California near Yreka.

The Northern California city of Montague, east of Yreka, has about 1,200 residents. Mayor Takeshi Murakami said his goal is to make it a recreation destination while preserving its small-town character.

One of those efforts is the Montague Freedom Festival, a three-day Independence Day celebration featuring a carnival, parade and fireworks display. Organizing the event can be a challenge, Murakami said, because vendors often overlook a city of Montague's size.

"They don't necessarily think this is a place where they can make money," he said.

Murakami is also focused on preserving community amenities, including the city's public pool, which operates at an annual deficit of about $20,000 and depends on regular fundraising.

He said he hopes to make Montague a recreation destination while preserving the qualities residents value. Maintaining the city's public pool and expanding community events are part of that effort.

Murakami, who moved to Montague in 2009 to raise his family, said his public service is rooted in a desire to give back to the community.

"I just feel the need to give back to my community," he said. "I feel like I've been supported by the community so much over the years."

In addition to serving as mayor, Murakami also serves in several other local leadership roles, including police commissioner and parks and recreation commissioner.

Murakami said his leadership is about ensuring Montague remains a place where people can enjoy themselves.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay