Montague mayor aims to preserve the city's small-town character

The Northern California city of Montague, east of Yreka, has about 1,200 residents. Mayor Takeshi Murakami said his goal is to make it a recreation destination while preserving its small-town character.

One of those efforts is the Montague Freedom Festival, a three-day Independence Day celebration featuring a carnival, parade and fireworks display. Organizing the event can be a challenge, Murakami said, because vendors often overlook a city of Montague's size.

"They don't necessarily think this is a place where they can make money," he said.

Murakami is also focused on preserving community amenities, including the city's public pool, which operates at an annual deficit of about $20,000 and depends on regular fundraising.

He said he hopes to make Montague a recreation destination while preserving the qualities residents value. Maintaining the city's public pool and expanding community events are part of that effort.

Murakami, who moved to Montague in 2009 to raise his family, said his public service is rooted in a desire to give back to the community.

"I just feel the need to give back to my community," he said. "I feel like I've been supported by the community so much over the years."

In addition to serving as mayor, Murakami also serves in several other local leadership roles, including police commissioner and parks and recreation commissioner.

Murakami said his leadership is about ensuring Montague remains a place where people can enjoy themselves.