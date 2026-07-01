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The Jefferson Exchange

How Ashland Little League built a state tournament team

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:15 PM PDT
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Ashland Little League All Stars are district champions and will compete in the state tournament.
Ashland Little League
Ashland Little League All Stars are district champions and will compete in the state tournament.

The Ashland Little League 10-12 All-Stars are headed to the state tournament after winning the district championship and are now raising money to help cover the cost of the trip.

The team, made up of players from Ashland, Phoenix and Talent, will compete against Oregon's top eight teams in a double-elimination tournament later this month.

League President Keri Pennell said Ashland Little League has grown to 208 players this season, its highest enrollment since 2020. She credits part of that growth to making T-ball free this year, which attracted 77 new players.

"Our vision is to keep kids passionate about something," Pennell said. "We do this through baseball and softball."

Coach Peter Bolton said the team's success comes after a difficult season last year and reflects how the players have grown together.

"What I try to bring to the team is really focusing on supporting your teammate," Bolton said.

The league is trying to raise about $20,000 to cover travel and tournament expenses. Players will participate in Ashland's Fourth of July parade and host a car wash at Northwest Pizza on July 11 to help fund the trip.

Pennell encouraged the players to enjoy the opportunity.

"Give it your all and have fun!" she said.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay