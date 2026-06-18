© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

How Southern Oregon volunteers raise life-changing service dogs

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:07 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
A young child wearing blue glasses lies on the grass beside a golden retriever service dog wearing a working harness
Courtesy of Canine Angels
A boy poses with his Canine Angels service dog. The Southern Oregon nonprofit trains service dogs for children and young adults with disabilities and is seeking volunteer puppy raisers.

Canine Angels is helping children and young adults with disabilities gain greater independence through specially trained service dogs — and the Southern Oregon nonprofit is looking for more volunteers to help raise its next generation of puppies.

Based in Grants Pass, Canine Angels trains service dogs for children, teens and young adults, a population founder and lead trainer Sandy Mays said is often underserved by larger assistance dog organizations.

The nonprofit has graduated about 120 service dogs since its founding and typically has about 20 puppies living with volunteer raisers while another 15 undergo advanced training.

Mays said adolescence can be an especially challenging time for young people with disabilities, who are seeking more independence but may still rely on parents for everyday tasks.

"A service dog can help them open doors, pick up dropped items, turn on lights and get help when they need it," she said.

The dogs also give parents greater confidence that their child has support when they begin spending more time on their own.

Five dogs wearing Canine Angels service dog vests pose outdoors on and around a wooden bench. The dogs represent several breeds and breed mixes used in the organization's training program.
Sandy Mays
/
Canine Angels
Canine Angels works with several breeds and breed mixes, including Labrador retriever-golden retriever crosses, goldendoodles, standard poodles and American Indian dogs. The Southern Oregon nonprofit selects dogs based on temperament and suitability for service work.

The organization relies on volunteer puppy raisers, who care for dogs from about 9 weeks old until they are just over a year old. Volunteers focus on socialization, basic obedience and good manners before the dogs move to advanced training.

Not every dog becomes a service dog. Some are better suited as facility dogs working in schools, hospitals or public agencies, while others enter the nonprofit's "career change" program and are adopted as highly trained companion dogs.

Executive Director Kerrie Walters, who has multiple sclerosis and previously partnered with one of the organization's dogs, said seeing a puppy graduate into a working partnership makes saying goodbye worthwhile.

"It's really rewarding," she said, describing graduation ceremonies where puppy raisers hand their dogs to the people whose lives they will change.

Guests

  • Kerrie Walters, executive director, Canine Angels
  • Sandy Mays, founder and lead trainer, Canine Angels
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedJefferson Exchange
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay