How Southern Oregon volunteers raise life-changing service dogs

Canine Angels is helping children and young adults with disabilities gain greater independence through specially trained service dogs — and the Southern Oregon nonprofit is looking for more volunteers to help raise its next generation of puppies.

Based in Grants Pass, Canine Angels trains service dogs for children, teens and young adults, a population founder and lead trainer Sandy Mays said is often underserved by larger assistance dog organizations.

The nonprofit has graduated about 120 service dogs since its founding and typically has about 20 puppies living with volunteer raisers while another 15 undergo advanced training.

Mays said adolescence can be an especially challenging time for young people with disabilities, who are seeking more independence but may still rely on parents for everyday tasks.

"A service dog can help them open doors, pick up dropped items, turn on lights and get help when they need it," she said.

The dogs also give parents greater confidence that their child has support when they begin spending more time on their own.

Sandy Mays / Canine Angels Canine Angels works with several breeds and breed mixes, including Labrador retriever-golden retriever crosses, goldendoodles, standard poodles and American Indian dogs. The Southern Oregon nonprofit selects dogs based on temperament and suitability for service work.

The organization relies on volunteer puppy raisers, who care for dogs from about 9 weeks old until they are just over a year old. Volunteers focus on socialization, basic obedience and good manners before the dogs move to advanced training.

Not every dog becomes a service dog. Some are better suited as facility dogs working in schools, hospitals or public agencies, while others enter the nonprofit's "career change" program and are adopted as highly trained companion dogs.

Executive Director Kerrie Walters, who has multiple sclerosis and previously partnered with one of the organization's dogs, said seeing a puppy graduate into a working partnership makes saying goodbye worthwhile.

"It's really rewarding," she said, describing graduation ceremonies where puppy raisers hand their dogs to the people whose lives they will change.

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