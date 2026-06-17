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The Jefferson Exchange

Ashland author's unlikely path to publishing began after retirement

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 17, 2026 at 9:30 AM PDT
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"Unknown & Other Stories" is the latest book by Ashland-based author Barry Vitcov.
Finishing Line Press
Unknown & Other Stories is the latest book by Ashland-based author Barry Vitcov.

Barry Vitkov spent 45 years in education as a middle school English teacher, school administrator and adjunct professor. He began writing poetry as a teenager, and his father famously carried his poems in his wallet to share with clients. But the demands of an academic career pulled him away from writing. It wasn't until retirement that he returned to his creative roots, launching a prolific second act that has produced six books in less than a decade.

Vitkov's publishing career began almost by accident. After retiring, he started writing poetry and short stories again. At 70, a friend encouraged him to submit a manuscript to a small press.

"For me, publishing wasn't about having another career," Vitkov said. "It was just about publishing a book and saying I did it."

Unlike many writers, Vitkov doesn't follow a strict routine.

"I'm not a disciplined writer," he said. "I write in spurts."

He often finds inspiration when he's bored or while attending theater performances in Ashland, where he carries a notepad to capture ideas.

Vitkov described his creative process as a "strange kind of journey." His work, including the novella "The Boy with Six Fingers" and his latest collection, "Unknown and Other Stories," explores themes of individuality and the line between reality and imagination.

He said maturity means accepting both the uniqueness of others and your own.

His interest in magical realism has occasionally overlapped with real life. While writing the word "thunder" during a storm, lightning struck a house across the street.

"My goodness! I have such power as a writer," he recalled joking before calling the fire department.

Now 79 and preparing to publish his seventh book, Vitkov said he continues to write for the satisfaction of the work rather than financial success.

Asked what motivates him if not money, he answered: "Pure ego."

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay