Ashland author's unlikely path to publishing began after retirement

Barry Vitkov spent 45 years in education as a middle school English teacher, school administrator and adjunct professor. He began writing poetry as a teenager, and his father famously carried his poems in his wallet to share with clients. But the demands of an academic career pulled him away from writing. It wasn't until retirement that he returned to his creative roots, launching a prolific second act that has produced six books in less than a decade.

Vitkov's publishing career began almost by accident. After retiring, he started writing poetry and short stories again. At 70, a friend encouraged him to submit a manuscript to a small press.

"For me, publishing wasn't about having another career," Vitkov said. "It was just about publishing a book and saying I did it."

Unlike many writers, Vitkov doesn't follow a strict routine.

"I'm not a disciplined writer," he said. "I write in spurts."

He often finds inspiration when he's bored or while attending theater performances in Ashland, where he carries a notepad to capture ideas.

Vitkov described his creative process as a "strange kind of journey." His work, including the novella "The Boy with Six Fingers" and his latest collection, "Unknown and Other Stories," explores themes of individuality and the line between reality and imagination.

He said maturity means accepting both the uniqueness of others and your own.

His interest in magical realism has occasionally overlapped with real life. While writing the word "thunder" during a storm, lightning struck a house across the street.

"My goodness! I have such power as a writer," he recalled joking before calling the fire department.

Now 79 and preparing to publish his seventh book, Vitkov said he continues to write for the satisfaction of the work rather than financial success.

Asked what motivates him if not money, he answered: "Pure ego."

Guest